Doctor explains how yoga complements pulmonary therapy for chronic respiratory diseases Yoga can be a valuable complement to pulmonary therapy for chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma. By incorporating yoga practices like pranayama, asanas, and relaxation, individuals can improve lung function, increase oxygen capacity, and enhance overall respiratory health.

Long-term lung diseases such as COPD, asthma and pulmonary fibrosis can leave people wheezing, clutching their chests, and struggling through even the smallest daily tasks. Because the diseases wear down the lungs ability to inhale fresh air and push out leftover carbon dioxide, breaths shorten and chores grow daunting. Typical clues are persistent wheezing, frequent coughs and that heavy, anxious weight resting in the chest. Doctors usually prescribe inhalers, pills and sometimes surgery, but adding something gentle like yoga can lift breathing ease, boost lung capacity and lift mood.

According to Dr Nana Kunjir, Consultant pulmonologist and intensivist at Sahyadri super speciality hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, with yoga's breathwork and gentle movement, the diaphragm and chest muscles – our core breathing muscles – can gradually grow stronger. Strong, well-coordinated muscles are a cornerstone of healthy lung function. Many staple poses, or asanas, open the chest and encourage deeper, more efficient breaths. When that happens, the body grabs more oxygen and exchanges carbon dioxide more completely. For countless people living with asthma, COPD, and similar troubles, the end result is simply a brighter day marked by easier breathing, fewer flare-ups, and a sense of calm.

Breathing Techniques (Pranayama)

A key element of yoga is pranayama, or controlled breathing techniques. Techniques such as alternate nostril breathing are designed to enhance lung function by increasing oxygen intake and aiding in the removal of carbon dioxide. In addition to strengthening the respiratory muscles and expanding lung capacity, alternate nostril breathing aids in airway clearance. Regular pranayama practice can help people manage shortness of breath episodes more easily, improve lung function generally, and lessen dyspnoea.

Stress Relief through Yoga

Breathing difficulties brought on by a chronic respiratory disease can cause stress, anxiety, and a sense of helplessness. Yoga uses deep breathing, mindfulness, and relaxation techniques to effectively reduce stress. The body's healing process is supported, anxiety is decreased, and mental calmness is encouraged by meditation and controlled breathing. Lower stress levels also help reduce inflammation and improve lung function, making it easier for individuals to cope with their condition and enhancing their overall well-being.

How do yoga poses help the lungs?

Yoga postures (asanas) also contribute to lung health by expanding the chest and improving airflow. Poses such as Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), Dhanurasana (Bow Pose), and Ustrasana (Camel Pose) stretch and strengthen the muscles around the chest, enabling deeper lung expansion and improved oxygen intake. Other poses like Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog) strengthen the diaphragm and abdominal muscles, which assist in the breathing process. These postures not only help with lung capacity but also improve posture, which can relieve pressure on the lungs and support better breathing.

Due to exhaustion and dyspnoea, many people with long-term respiratory conditions find it difficult to exercise. By progressively increasing strength and endurance, yoga helps increase exercise tolerance. Frequent practice increases endurance, which makes it easier for people to carry out strenuous activities. Yoga helps people with CRDs increase their physical activity and lessen the overall effects of deconditioning by improving cardiovascular health and muscle strength.

Reducing Inflammation

Inflammation is a common feature of CRDs like asthma and COPD, leading to narrowed airways and difficulty breathing. Yoga has anti-inflammatory effects that can help reduce this inflammation, improving airflow and making it easier to breathe. By improving oxygenation and reducing stress, yoga can lower the production of inflammatory substances, complementing traditional treatments that aim to control inflammation.

Yoga should be used in addition to, not instead of, conventional treatment for long-term lung conditions. Gentle movement increases lung power, reduces dyspnoea, and provides a positive boost when combined with medications, inhalers, and rehabilitation sessions. Patients regain some control over their illness as they frequently experience fewer flare-ups and spend less time in the emergency room.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

