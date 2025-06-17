Doctor explains how a sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of infertility in both men and women Medical research has highlighted a link between the amount of time people spend sitting and an increased risk of reproductive problems. Read on as doctor explains how a sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of infertility in both men and women.

Reproduction is one of the most important biological natural processes of all living things which guarantees the survival of each species. For the past five to six decades, distressing reports have emerged from industrialised and developed nations across the globe that highlight a troubling decline in reproductive health outcomes—a decline that seems to be closely linked to the modifiable lifestyle factors that characterize the modern era.

Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Indira IVF says that recent medical research has highlighted a link between the amount of time people spend sitting and an increased risk of reproductive problems. One important 2019 study, published in PLOS ONE, reached a key conclusion: Sedentary behaviour in women and physical inactivity in men are independently associated with idiopathic infertility —reproductive issues that arise when there is no known medical cause.

These findings carry particular significance when examining unexplained infertility, a condition affecting approximately 30-40% of couples who experience difficulty conceiving.

When couples receive this kind of diagnosis without a clear medical reason, it often leads to significant frustration and pushes healthcare providers to try treatment approaches based on experience rather than specific causes. However, growing evidence indicates that environmental and lifestyle factors may contribute to many cases of unexplained infertility, making it increasingly important to address modifiable risk factors in this patient population.

Modern life presents two related yet distinct health challenges: sedentary behaviour and physical inactivity. Although these terms are frequently used interchangeably, they represent separate risk factors with different health implications.

Sedentary behaviour involves prolonged participation in low-energy activities—specifically those requiring fewer than 1.5 metabolic equivalents (METs)—that typically include sitting or reclining. Physical inactivity, in contrast, refers to failing to meet the established recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. While these conditions often occur together, they function as independent risk factors for various health complications.

Notably, individuals who maintain regular exercise schedules may still spend excessive hours in sedentary positions throughout their day. Although physical activity provides important protective health benefits, research demonstrates that it cannot completely offset the adverse effects associated with prolonged periods of sitting or reclining.

Regular physical activity effectively reduces the risk of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and various cancers, while also improving maternal and foetal health outcomes during pregnancy.

Pregnant women receive specific recommendations to maintain at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week to optimise both maternal and foetal health outcomes.

Modifiable lifestyle factors remain within individual control and exert significant influence on human wellbeing. As medical understanding of the relationship between lifestyle factors and fertility continues to develop, it becomes increasingly evident that addressing modifiable risk factors represents an essential component of comprehensive reproductive healthcare.

The message ultimately provides hope: while individuals cannot control all aspects of fertility, they can influence many important factors.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

