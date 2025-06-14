Doctor advises fathers after 40 to take these medical tests and shares ways to prevent heart attacks Prioritise dad's heart health after 40! Know essential annual medical tests and early warning signs of heart attack. Take proactive steps to ensure a healthy heart and happy life.

Heart disease remains a major health threat for men, striking earlier than anticipated. In India, 25% of heart attacks among men occur prior to age 40, and almost 50% occur prior to age 50. Only increasing the risk are long hours at work, inactive lifestyles, chronic stress, and avoided checkups. It is important for fathers aged 40 and above to take preventive measures before the symptoms get out of hand. Although a heart attack may seem sudden, the body sometimes provides early warning signs, particularly through alterations shown in cardiac exams and blood tests. Long before the problem arises, these small and subtle indicators can help in identifying risks.

According to Dr Mayanka Lodha Seth, Redcliffe Labs, certain physical symptoms should never be ignored, as they may signal underlying heart or health issues. Chest discomfort, whether it feels like pressure, tightness, or a burning sensation that may spread to the arms or jaw, can be an early sign of heart trouble. Similarly, unexplained fatigue or shortness of breath during daily activities like climbing stairs or walking should raise concern. Palpitations or sensations of an irregular heartbeat, such as fluttering or skipped beats, also need attention. Symptoms that resemble indigestion or nausea can sometimes be cardiac rather than purely digestive.

If any of these warning signs occur, especially in individuals with lifestyle diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of heart disease, a quick medical consultation is essential. To detect early signs of cardiovascular risk, every man above 40 , especially fathers who are managing their personal and professional lives, should prioritise these annual tests:

Lipid Profile: Measures cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Elevated LDL and low HDL can silently contribute to artery blockages.

Measures cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Elevated LDL and low HDL can silently contribute to artery blockages. HbA1c: A three-month average of blood sugar levels that can flag undiagnosed diabetes or prediabetes—both major contributors to heart disease.

A three-month average of blood sugar levels that can flag undiagnosed diabetes or prediabetes—both major contributors to heart disease. Electrocardiogram (ECG) : Identifies abnormalities in heart rhythm or underlying strain on the heart.

: Identifies abnormalities in heart rhythm or underlying strain on the heart. Treadmill Test (TMT): Also known as a cardiac stress test, this evaluates how well the heart performs under physical exertion and can reveal signs of reduced blood flow to the heart muscle.

Ways to prevent heart attack

Prevention is strong, and although health threats can be actual, so are the ways of controlling and lessening them through mindful decisions.

Routine health checks, along with a heart-healthy lifestyle, can go a long way to decreasing the likelihood of serious illness.

Healthy eating by following fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein promotes overall wellness, while regular physical activity of 30 minutes per day makes the heart strong and boosts endurance.

Controlling stress by practising yoga, meditation, or even participating in enjoyable hobbies will decrease long-term pressure on the mind as well as the body.

No consumption of tobacco and restricting alcohol are also essential, as they are strong risk factors.

A heart check isn't just for the individual; it's a family affair. Fathers, the strong, silent pillars, cannot afford to overlook even subtle signs of ill health. By adopting preventive tests and acting promptly on warning signs, they can protect their health and remain a support for the people who most need them.