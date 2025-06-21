Do you suffer from severe headaches? Opt for these Ayurvedic remedies to get relief A migraine is a kind of headache in which half of the head hurts so badly that it is intolerable. Treatment for headaches is provided by Ayurveda.

A migraine typically results in excruciating pain in one area of the head. However, it's not just headaches. In addition to a headache, it may present with other symptoms that distinguish it from a typical headache. A person's everyday activities may be significantly impacted by migraine attacks, which can last anywhere from a few hours to several days. Do not ignore severe headaches if they occur regularly; seek treatment as soon as possible.

Migraines are referred to as Ardhaavbhedak or Ardhashishi in Ayurveda. This kind of headache is characterised by excruciating pain on one side of the head. The imbalance of the Vata and Pitta doshas is typically the cause of this illness.

Ayurvedic treatment methods

Nasya: Every morning, put two drops of Anu oil or Shatavari ghee in both nostrils. This purifies the brain and the nervous system.

Purgation: It destroys the pitta dosha. For this, Trivrit Lehya and Haritaki powder are consumed. This cleanses the liver and the digestive system.

Shirodhara: A continuous stream of sesame oil, brahmi oil, or milk is poured on the head. This process gives immense peace and mental relaxation.

Basti (Enema Therapy): For Vata control, Anuvasana Basti (oil-based) and Nirhara Basti (decoction-based) are given.

Home Remedies

Mixing ginger and lemon juice in equal quantities and drinking it daily provides relief from headaches.

Take a bath with cold water. It reduces the heat of the head.

Massaging the head with sesame and camphor oil calms the Vata.

Take two teaspoons of wood apple leaf juice on an empty stomach in the morning.

Drinking coconut water reduces body heat.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

