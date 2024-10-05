Do you suffer from piles? Try THESE Ayurvedic home remedies to get complete relief

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic home remedies to get relief from piles.

Due to bad lifestyle and eating habits, the stomach starts getting upset. When the stomach remains upset for a long time, it can cause piles. The condition becomes even more serious due to the stomach not being clean. Piles are called 'Arsh' in Ayurveda. When all three doshas of Vata, Pitta and Kapha get contaminated in the body, it is called Tridoshaj disease. When there is more Vata or Kapha in piles, it is called dry piles. If the amount of blood and bile increases in piles, it becomes bloody piles which causes more pain. If you also have this problem, then add some changes in your eating habits and also adopt some home remedies. This will end the problem of piles within a week.

Use aloe vera- Pile patients should definitely use aloe vera. Piles can be cured by eating aloe vera pulp. Baba Ramdev tells the sure cure for piles in Ayurveda in which it is advised to drink fibre-rich aloe vera juice daily. Aloe vera is beneficial for both internal and external piles. For this, eat 200-250 grams of aloe vera pulp daily. This will prevent constipation and make bowel movement easier. If you want, you can also use aloe vera gel to reduce the burning sensation of piles.

Cumin and fennel are effective in piles- Another good treatment for the problem of piles is fennel and cumin. Yes, cumin proves to be very effective in bleeding piles. For this, roast cumin and grind it with sugar candy. Similarly, grind fennel without roasting it and mix sugar candy. Eat this powder in the amount of 1-2 grams 2-3 times a day. Take cumin with buttermilk. This will give you relief in a few days.

Papaya- Papaya is considered to be the most effective fruit for piles. Papaya is a fruit that cures even chronic constipation. You can get rid of the problem of piles by eating a plate of papaya every day. Papaya is rich in fibre which clears the stomach. Piles patients should consume fibre-rich foods as much as possible.

