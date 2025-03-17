Do you suffer from constant pain in your legs? Know Ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev The problem of joint pain increases a lot in summer. Due to a bad lifestyle and drinking less water, bones start weakening and joint pain starts at an early age. Let's know the right treatment for joint pain from Swami Ramdev.

In the last few years, bone-related diseases are increasing rapidly among the youth. At the age of 20, people's bones are becoming weak and brittle like sugar candy. Bone density is decreasing due to bad eating habits, smoking-alcohol habits, lack of movement, obesity and deficiency of calcium and vitamin D in the body, which is causing diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis. The biggest problem these days is pain in the feet, ill-fitting shoes or the compulsion to sit with legs hanging for a long time. These reasons are the cause of foot pain, but along with this, chronic lifestyle diseases are also attacking the feet.

Some people are troubled by the piercing pain in the sole of the foot near the heel, while some have the problem of pain between the heel and the ankle. Many people are in pain due to neuropathic pain i.e. a disorder in the nervous system. So, problems with the muscles also trouble people. In such a situation, to get relief from bone or joint pain, let us know some effective remedies from Swami Ramdev.

Bone density scale

Healthy Bone: T score greater than -1

Osteopenia: T score -1 to -2.5

Osteoporosis: T score - less than 2.5

Diseases like diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol can cause pain in the legs.

Arthritis disease is heavy on youth for sitting in the wrong posture, wrong eating habits, excess weight, vitamin D deficiency, and calcium deficiency.

In case of joint pain, avoid processed food, gluten food, alcohol, and too much salt and sugar intake.

To avoid joint pain, do not let the weight increase, avoid smoking and keep the posture right.

Reasons for joint pain in summer

Lack of water in the body

More humidity in the air

Cold water, cold drinks

Air from the AC cooler

Mineral deficiency

You will get relief from arthritis pain

Massage with lukewarm mustard oil. Apply a warm compress to the painful area. Add rock salt to lukewarm water and apply.

