Do you stress a lot? It can have a bad effect on diabetics, know prevention tips

If you take more stress than necessary, it has a bad effect on your overall health. When stress increases, the body releases many types of hormones, which can increase the amount of glucose in the blood. That is, stress can have a bad effect on a diabetic patient. When you take stress, the body releases two hormones called adrenaline and cortisol in the blood and your breathing rate increases. In such a situation, when the body is unable to understand it, blood sugar starts increasing. Constant stress affects both your physical and mental health. Therefore, if you are a diabetic patient, then learn to control your stress.

Taking stress is dangerous for diabetes

Stress can affect you in different ways. Your body reacts to the way you feel stressed. When people with type 2 diabetes feel mental stress, their blood sugar level usually increases. On the other hand, patients with type 1 diabetes may feel something else altogether. That is, blood sugar can increase due to stress and sometimes it can also decrease. Both these conditions can affect people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

How to avoid stress?

To avoid this, first understand the reason for your stress. Be sure to check your blood sugar at that time. For example, many times people feel very stressed on Mondays in the office. If the same is the case with you, then track your blood sugar on that day. Try to minimise stress. Continuously check this pattern for a few weeks and try to eliminate or reduce it.

How to recognise that you are under stress?

Headache

Muscle pain or tension

Sleeping too much or too little

Feeling tired

Irritable

depressed

Restlessness

Keeping distance from people

Eating too much or too little

Drinking and smoking too much

How to control stress?

To control stress in an effective way one needs to exercise regularly. Exercises like yoga or tai chi help a lot to reduce stress. Avoid any kind of stressful situations, use mindful techniques like meditation and most importantly reduce your caffeine intake. If nothing works then you must talk to your friends and family.

