Do you feel colder than other people? There can be deficiency of these 4 things in the body

Have you ever felt like a human Popsicle when the AC is turned on? And are you the one who swears by layering during winter seasons because you can't stop shivering? Don't worry, you're not alone! Some people just feel colder than others, and there could be a few reasons for this. There are several factors that can cause some people to feel cold more easily than others. It is also possible that you have a deficiency of these four things in the body that are making you feel cold.

Deficiency of Iron

It is believed that one of the reasons why you feel cold could be iron deficiency, which can lead to anemia. Anemia occurs when the body does not have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to the body's tissues. This can cause symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and increased feelings of being cold.

Vitamin B-12 deficiency

some also believe that vitamin deficiencies, such as a deficiency in vitamin B-12 or folic acid, can also cause anemia and increase feelings of being cold. Vitamin B-12 is important for the production of red blood cells, while folic acid is necessary for the production of DNA and other genetic material.

Poor Blood Circulation

It is also claimed that poor blood circulation can also cause feelings of being cold. When the blood circulation of the body is affected, the body may start to feel cold as the blood is not flowing properly to the body's organs and tissues. This can be caused by narrowed arteries or other issues that impair blood flow.

Lack of Water

Apart from these, it is believed, lack of water in the body can also cause feelings of being cold. Water is necessary for proper blood circulation, and a lack of water can lead to anemia and impaired blood flow.

Not just these, but there are other potential causes of feeling cold more easily including thyroid problems, chronic illnesses, and age and body composition.

Thyroid problems

If you have an underactive thyroid gland, also known as hypothyroidism, it can cause your body's metabolism to slow down and lead to feelings of being cold. An overactive thyroid gland, or hyperthyroidism, can also cause feelings of being cold as it can cause an increase in metabolism and increase heat production in the body.

Chronic illnesses

Certain chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and multiple sclerosis, can also affect the body's ability to regulate its temperature and cause feelings of being cold.

Age and body composition

As you age, your body's ability to regulate its temperature may decrease, leading to feelings of being cold more easily. In addition, people with more muscle mass tend to have a higher metabolism and generate more body heat, so they may feel less cold compared to those with less muscle mass.

It's important to note that feeling cold can also be a normal response to being in a cold environment or wearing insufficient clothing. If you're consistently feeling cold and it's not due to any of the above factors, it's a good idea to speak with a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying health issues.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

