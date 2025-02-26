Do you cough a lot during night? Adopt these effective home remedies to get relief

Cold and flu may seem like a minor problem but it affects the body badly. One cannot sleep peacefully due to running nose, phlegm and cough. In such a situation, breathing also becomes difficult due to continuous cough. The condition becomes worse when the throat starts hurting due to coughing throughout the night and one wakes up. In such a situation, it becomes difficult to sleep. If you too are unable to sleep throughout the night due to cough, then try these home remedies. You will get a lot of relief from a cough.
How to relieve cough at night
Ginger- Ginger is an effective herb for cough. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Chewing ginger reduces cough. To get relief from cough at night, add 20-30 grams of ground ginger or dry ginger in 1 cup of hot water. Add honey or lemon juice to it and drink it. This will provide relief from dry cough.
Licorice- Licorice or liquorice root is also effective in cough. Licorice has antiviral and antibacterial properties which can reduce throat discomfort to a great extent. Drinking liquorice in the form of tea will provide relief to the throat and reduce cough.
Eucalyptus oil- To get relief from cough, take steam and add a few drops of eucalyptus oil in water or a humidifier. Especially at night, taking steam by adding eucalyptus oil can give relief from a dry cough. You can also apply it lightly on the throat and chest.
Gargle with warm water- Cough occurs more often when the phlegm in the throat dries up. In case of dry cough, gargle with warm water. This will provide a lot of relief. It also helps in reducing allergies and pollution. Therefore, gargle with warm water at night
(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)
