Do you cough a lot during night? Adopt these effective home remedies to get relief People are troubled by the problem of cold and flu in the changing weather. In this season, even a little carelessness can take a toll on health. Sometimes the cough increases so much that one cannot sleep properly throughout the night. Know what to do to avoid coughing at night.

Cold and flu may seem like a minor problem but it affects the body badly. One cannot sleep peacefully due to running nose, phlegm and cough. In such a situation, breathing also becomes difficult due to continuous cough. The condition becomes worse when the throat starts hurting due to coughing throughout the night and one wakes up. In such a situation, it becomes difficult to sleep. If you too are unable to sleep throughout the night due to cough, then try these home remedies. You will get a lot of relief from a cough.

How to relieve cough at night

Ginger- Ginger is an effective herb for cough. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Chewing ginger reduces cough. To get relief from cough at night, add 20-30 grams of ground ginger or dry ginger in 1 cup of hot water. Add honey or lemon juice to it and drink it. This will provide relief from dry cough.

Licorice- Licorice or liquorice root is also effective in cough. Licorice has antiviral and antibacterial properties which can reduce throat discomfort to a great extent. Drinking liquorice in the form of tea will provide relief to the throat and reduce cough.

Eucalyptus oil- To get relief from cough, take steam and add a few drops of eucalyptus oil in water or a humidifier. Especially at night, taking steam by adding eucalyptus oil can give relief from a dry cough. You can also apply it lightly on the throat and chest.

Gargle with warm water- Cough occurs more often when the phlegm in the throat dries up. In case of dry cough, gargle with warm water. This will provide a lot of relief. It also helps in reducing allergies and pollution. Therefore, gargle with warm water at night

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

ALSO READ: Does season change make you sick? Know how to take care of yourself during weather transition