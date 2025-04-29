Do sharing vapes and drinks cause meningitis? Doctor shares insight Sharing is generally considered friendly and kind, but when it comes to vapes and drinks, it can actually be harmful and potentially even lead to severe infections like meningitis.

New Delhi:

Meningitis is an infectious disease that inflames the protective layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can be deadly if not treated promptly. Meningitis is caused by infection with germs known as bacteria and viruses. Many of these germs are found in the mouth, throat, nose, and airways. That’s why sharing things like vapes and drinks can raise your risk.

How Sharing Vapes Can Spread Dangerous Germs

According to Dr Vamsi Chalasani, Consultant Neurologist, Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, when you pass a vape to someone else, you are also sharing the germs that are currently in their mouth and throat. Even vaping on its own poses risks. Over time, the chemicals in vape liquid may weaken your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off an infection. With a weak immune system, a mere whiff of germs could quickly lead to overwhelming and fatal infections like meningitis.

What’s more, passing around a vape may up your odds of getting sinusitis, an infection or inflammation of the sinuses. Sinusitis can become a “nidus”, or a point from which a more serious brain infection spreads. Bacteria in inflamed sinuses may travel to the brain and lead to meningitis.

DRINK Very Risky also: Why Sharing Drinks Is Risky, Too

Drinks are no safer. Exchange of saliva easily occurs when drinks are shared. Saliva may harbour harmful bacteria and viruses, including those that cause meningitis. Even a single sip from a glass or bottle of someone carrying these pathogens can be enough to get them into your body.

In simple terms, vape-sharing is not worth the risk. Seemingly small and harmless behaviours put you at risk for some pretty serious diseases. Holding on to your vape, not sharing drinks and keeping up good hygiene could be the difference in your health and the health of others.

Especially among the young, who often think they are invincible, it’s important to be aware. Meningitis can spread quickly in a matter of hours or even days, and complications can be severe, such as brain damage, hearing loss or death. It is easier to prevent exposure than to treat an infection when it occurs.

The next time you see a friend or a friend of a friend offer you their vape or drink, it’s wise and safer to politely decline. Your health is not worth putting in jeopardy for a quick puff or a sip.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

