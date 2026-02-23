Dipika Kakar’s stomach cyst amid liver cancer recovery explained: When stomach pain is more than acidity

New Delhi:

Television actor Dipika Kakar’s recent health update has sparked concern among fans, but it has also opened an important health conversation. Months after undergoing major surgery for stage-2 liver cancer, the actor is now preparing for another medical procedure after doctors detected a small stomach (or liver-region) cyst following recurring abdominal pain.

While her case is deeply personal, it reflects a much larger health lesson: symptoms that seem minor, especially stomach pain, can sometimes signal serious underlying conditions. Let's understand it better.

What happened in Dipika Kakar’s case?

According to updates shared by husband Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika experienced stomach pain and shoulder discomfort for a few days, prompting medical consultation. A CT scan revealed a 13-mm (1.3 cm) cyst, which doctors advised treating immediately through a minor procedure requiring short hospitalisation.

The actress had earlier undergone a long surgery in 2025, where nearly 22% of her liver was removed due to a malignant tumour, followed by targeted therapy and ongoing monitoring. Doctors reportedly recommended early intervention because cancer survivors remain at a higher risk of recurrence or treatment-related complications.

What is a stomach cyst, and should you worry?

A stomach or liver cyst is essentially a fluid-filled sac that forms within tissues or organs. Many cysts are benign and may not cause symptoms initially. However, size, location, or medical history determines whether treatment is required.

According to experts, cysts can occur because of:

Previous surgeries or complications during the healing process

Infection or inflammation

Changes in tissue following cancer treatments

Hormonal or metabolic imbalances

If the cysts grow in size or put pressure on the adjacent organs, symptoms of pain, distention, nausea, or discomfort may manifest.

When stomach pain is not “just acidity”

Dipika’s case brings to light the problem of self-medication in India. According to research cited in health reports, more than half of people treat recurring abdominal discomfort with antacids instead of consulting a doctor, delaying early diagnosis of serious diseases. Doctors say these warning signs should never be ignored:

Red flags to watch for

Persistent or recurring stomach pain lasting several days

Pain spreading to the shoulder or back

Loss of appetite or unexplained fatigue

Symptoms returning after major surgery or illness

In cancer survivors, especially, follow-up imaging becomes criticalbecause complications may appear months later.

Why follow-up check-ups matter after cancer treatment

Scans and blood tests helped Dipika in early detection. According to her husband’s vlog update, the doctors said that follow-ups are important to detect issues before they turn into emergencies.

According to medical experts, follow-ups are important for:

Following recovery after organ surgery

Early detection of recurrence

Following treatment response

Identifying side effects like cysts or infections

Dipika Kakar’s journey is a reminder that health recovery does not end after surgery or treatment. Persistent symptoms, even something as common as stomach pain, deserve attention.

Doctors repeatedly stress three simple habits:

Never ignore recurring pain.

Avoid self-diagnosing acidity repeatedly.

Prioritise routine screenings, especially after major illness.

Sometimes the body whispers before it screams. Listening early can make all the difference.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

