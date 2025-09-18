Dipika Kakar shares struggle with hair loss; doctor explains its link to liver cancer Dipika Kakar opened up about her struggle with severe hair fall during her liver cancer battle. A doctor explains why this is common among patients.

Dipika Kakkar, a well-known television actress, has had a difficult year. She was diagnosed with liver cancer at the start of the year when her health started to deteriorate. Later, doctors determined that the lesion was malignant and confirmed she had stage 2 liver cancer. Additionally, it was stated that the actress would be cancer-free and her condition would improve once the tumour was removed.

The actress had surgery as soon as possible and didn't skimp on her care, yet she still has major issues. She posted a video explaining her illness and how scary and challenging this journey has been for her.

Dipika Kakkar opens up on hair loss after liver cancer surgery

Dipika spoke about dealing with severe hair loss and said, “I have rested the whole day today because I was very low. The side effects are there, but I have become very used to them now. Just the hair fall is very scary. Bahoot zayada baal gir rahe hain. Main jab nahake aati hun, main 10-15 min chup rehti hun, kisi se baat nahi karti, because hairfall is a lot (My hair is falling excessively). After taking a bath, I stay quiet for 10–15 minutes and don’t talk to anyone because the hair fall is a lot. That is very fearful for me.”

Doctor explains the medical reasons for hair fall in liver disease

Extreme hair loss: doctors explain why liver cancer patients face this struggle by Dr Pravin Banodkar, MBBS, DNB, DD (UK), FIDP Dermatology, Co-Founder & Lead Dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders

Hair loss in liver cancer mainly occurs due to protein deficiency. As we know, protein is one of the basic structures in hair metabolism, and hair growth and loss of protein result in hair loss. Proteins are required for healthy hair, so whenever there is advanced liver failure, there is a condition called protein energy malnutrition that tends to set in, and this tends to make the hair very dry, which fractures easily, is very brittle and is very easy to shed.

Secondly, what happens is whenever a liver disease is present, there are accompanying hormonal changes like thyroid changes and cortisol changes, which can affect the growth of the hair. Liver failure is commonly very chronic, so chronic liver failure is associated with a phase called telogen effluvium. Therefore, there is an increased shedding of the hair; there is more hair in the shedding phase than in the growth phase.

Of course, it affects the absorption of iron and minerals when you have a chronic liver disease, and this indirectly can play a very important role in contributing to hair loss. And last but not least are medications that are given for liver failure, which include maybe some chemotherapy medications or post-hair transplant medications. These medications themselves have the ability to increase the amount of hair shedding.

