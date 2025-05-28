Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer: Know causes, early signs, life expectancy and prognosis Due to changing diets, environmental factors, and lifestyles, liver cancer is increasingly emerging as an issue among both young and elderly populations. Recently, Dipika Kakar also announced that she is battling stage two cancer.

New Delhi:

After providing an update on Dipika Kakar's health on social media, TV actress Shoaib Ibrahim disclosed that she was suffering from stage two cancer in his vlog. Dipika went into great depth about the treatment she has had thus far and the next steps in the process. She stated that she shares all significant information with her YouTube family since she views them as her family.

According to Sachin Trivedi, Director of Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Center, Colaba, liver cancer has even been known as a "silent killer" because it can grow in secret without causing any symptoms, making early detection and awareness crucial for successful treatment.

Symptoms of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer can progress silently, particularly during its initial stages, and thus can prove challenging to diagnose until it has advanced significantly. Typical symptoms are unexpected weight loss, jaundice (yellow eyes or skin), and abdominal pain, occurring when a tumour gets large enough to put pressure on surrounding structures like the bile ducts. Tumours that are small, though, in most instances, do not elicit any noticeable symptoms. This lack of early warning signs is one of the primary reasons liver cancer is not diagnosed until later in life, unless it happens to be discovered during screening or health check-ups.

Causes of Liver Cancer

The aetiology of liver cancer is both biological and environmental in nature. One of the more direct causes is excessive and early drinking that kills liver cells and causes cirrhosis, a significant risk factor for liver cancer. Second, alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are risk factors, particularly when repeated injury and liver tissue regeneration occur. Such regeneration has the potential to lead to genetic mutations that cause cancer. Chronic infections such as hepatitis B and C are also prevalent in the majority of the world and are very carcinogenic. Exposure to environmental poisons such as fungal toxins, heavy metals, or air or water pollutants also raises the risk. Smoking tobacco is another risk factor. In a few cases, unrestrained birth control pill use or long-term hormone replacement has also been linked to liver changes, but further research is needed to determine an absolute causal relationship.

Can You Ever Get Better from Liver Cancer?

Yes, it is possible to recover from liver cancer, provided the condition is diagnosed early. When there is stage 2 liver cancer and the cancer has not yet affected the lymph nodes or other parts of the body, resection through surgery can be a highly effective form of treatment. Here, the normal tissue of the liver functions as it should. Recent progress in diagnostics, such as blood examination for circulating cancer cells and genomic examination, allows for careful follow-up to avoid recurrence and tailored treatment. This underscores the necessity of regular screening for liver disease and cancer, as well as the awareness of one's risk factors.

Early Signs of Liver Cancer

Early signs of liver cancer are vague and can be easily ignored. Since the liver is large, small tumours would go undetected for a long time without causing any symptoms. Others, however, may have searing liver pain, jaundice, or weakness and fatigue. These may become more apparent if the tumour begins to obstruct bile flow or make the liver enlarge. Liver function tests may be abnormal before the development of physical symptoms and are commonly employed as a screening test for high-risk patients.

Expectancy of Life and Prognosis

Depending upon the function of the liver as a whole and whether or not liver cancer was found early, the prognosis can be quite different. Early detection, when the tumour is small and localised in the liver, generally yields favourable results and a prolonged survival rate for the patient. In advanced stages where the cancer has metastasised to other organs or extensive liver damage has occurred, the outlook is less favourable. The life expectancy is also significantly affected by other conditions, including the patient's age, medical ailments, and availability of healthcare.

The Connection Between Alcohol, Fatty Liver, and Liver Cancer

Alcohol use and fatty liver are both established causes of liver cancer. Fatty liver disease, whether it is brought on by obesity, diabetes, or alcohol abuse, results in chronic inflammation and injury to the liver. Recurrent injury induces liver cell death and regeneration, which enhances the possibility of cancerous mutations. Use of alcohol enhances these disease processes through cirrhosis, which is a powerful predictor of cancer of the liver. Management of these conditions at an early period by way of lifestyle changes, medical management, and serial follow-up will prevent the evolution of cancer of the liver.

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program related to health or making any changes in your diet or taking any remedy related to any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim opens up about battling stage 2 cancer; here's what she revealed