Diego Maradona had an abnormally large heart: Know what caused this and prevention Diego Maradona's autopsy revealed an abnormally large heart. Learn which rare disease led to this unusual condition and its potential effects on the body. Know the medical explanation behind the football legend's enlarged heart.

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, was known for his extraordinary skills, dazzling performances, and larger-than-life personality. However, behind his remarkable athleticism, Maradona had a health issue that often went unnoticed; his heart was abnormally large. Maradona, who guided Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, died on November 25, 2020. He was 60.

Forensic scientist Alejandro Ezequiel Vega told the court that Maradona's heart was enlarged and weighed approximately 503 grams, although the typical weight is between 250 and 300 grams. Vega added that a study of Maradona's heart revealed that the former star had suffered from long-term ischaemia, which caused a lack of blood flow and oxygen.

Causes of Ischaemia

Ischaemia, also known as chronic ischaemia, occurs when there is a prolonged reduction or cessation of blood flow to a specific area or organ. This can lead to tissue damage, organ dysfunction, and various health complications.

Atherosclerosis: Buildup of plaque in arteries

Peripheral artery disease (PAD): Narrowing or blockage of arteries in the legs or arms

Blood clots: Formation of clots in blood vessels

Diabetes: High blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels.

Smoking: Smoking can damage blood vessels.

Hypertension: High blood pressure can damage blood vessels.

Trauma or injury: Physical injury can damage blood vessels.

Preventive measures of ischaemia

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: regular exercise, balanced diet, and stress management

Manage chronic conditions: Control blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.

Quit smoking: Smoking cessation can significantly reduce the risk of long-term ischaemia.

Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration can help maintain blood flow.

Monitor and manage vascular health: regular check-ups and screenings can help identify potential issues early on.

Avoid prolonged sitting or standing: Regular movement can help improve blood flow.

Consider medications or supplements: Certain medications or supplements may help prevent or manage long-term ischaemia.

