Did you know cloves can keep the seasonal flu at bay? Know other surprising benefits

The winter season is here, and while we love it for all things cozy and comforting, it brings with it a series of health issues, including a sore throat and the seasonal flu. Instead of popping a pill for a cough and sore throat, you can use cloves to fight cough at home. A natural remedy, cloves, known as laung in Hindi, not only helps us fight cough naturally but improve our immunity too. Cloves contain phenolic compounds such as eugenol and gallic acid, which are anti-inflammatory and antibacterial in nature. Packed with medicinal properties, cloves not only give us relief from the seasonal flu but also alleviate pain caused due to persistent coughing.

More health benefits of cloves

1. Clove for cough

Due to its richness in antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, clove for cough is considered to be a good remedy. Take a clove with rock salt and chew it thoroughly to ease down the soreness of the throat. It also helps in relieving inflammation of the pharynx, a membrane-lined cavity that connects the nose and mouth to the esophagus. If you suffer from a dry cough or a persistent cough, it is best to try this quick and effective home remedy.

2. Treats fatty liver

Due to the presence of antioxidants in high quantities, clove is an ideal choice to safeguard the body organs, especially the liver. Clove, with its hepatoprotective properties, counters the effects caused by free metabolic activity like the process of increase in lipid profile and radical production which results in the decrease of the level of antioxidants in the liver.

3. Good for diabetic patients

In the case of diabetic patients, the amount of insulin produced by the body is not sufficient with the level of insulin required by the body. Much research suggests that the use of clove leads to insulin generation in the body and keeps the blood sugar level in check.

4. Immunity booster

The clove bud is responsible for increasing the white blood cell count of the body thus boosting the immune properties that come with it. It reduces the hypersensitivity of the body to foreign agents that are responsible for causing harm and discomfort to the natural functioning of the body.

5. Helps in eliminating bad breath

Cloves, due to their distinct aroma are highly efficient in eliminating bad breath. Apart from being widely used as a major ingredient in the preparation of toothpaste, clove can be consumed in drinks or food though the day to tackle the problem of bad breath.

