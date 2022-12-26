Did Christmas celebrations make you regret cheating on your diet? Detox your body with these easy tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to detox your body post Christmas celebration

With family get together, brunches, parties and long nights we invariably tend to indulge ourselves in treats, savories and spirits that lead to a feeling of being tired, hungover, bloated and guilty. Sometimes it’s like our whole body is screaming for us to stop. If the abundance of food you ate on Christmas is still making you drowsy, you need a quick detox to feel energetic again. It’s time to give it a little salutary break after the end-of-year excess, treat yourself to a detox.

Tips to detox your body post-Christmas

1. Drink plenty of water

Increasing the intake of water and fluids is one of the easiest and most effective ways to detox your body after partying for Christmas and New Year. Fluid plays an important role in detoxifying the body. One can also take detox drinks, including cucumber-lemon water, mint-ginger water, vegetable juice, and lemon tea.

2. Ensure light eating

We often overeat during celebrations or a New Year party. The options available for fried and fatty foods, endless options for sweets, and spicy dishes are the flavor of any happening celebration. So, post the party, it's very important to look after your diet. Make it light by adding healthy foods, fresh fruits, and green leafy vegetables to your daily intake. Increase the consumption of non-fatty salad with healthy seeds like chia, flax, melon, etc., dressed with olive oil.

3. Do not skip workouts

Every detox regimen must include an exercise plan. Try and follow a fixed routine for workout daily. Ensure to take out at least 1 hour to take care of your physical and mental health. Yoga and meditation are great options to start with, to restore energy levels and help you feel light and healthy.

4. Ensure to have proper sleep

The body requires adequate sleep for the smooth functioning of the brain cells so that your body flushes out toxins while sleeping. So try to have a sound sleep for 7-8 hours to detoxify and recover yourself.

5. Take some time to reflect

The end of the year is the perfect time to remember your accomplishments and favorite memories from the past year, and it can be a great time to get excited about the upcoming season. Try not to let the time of reflection stress you out. Instead, try to think of things that you are thankful for, of ways that you are proud of yourself, and of the next steps you can take in the new year. This is a stress-free way to detox my mind after a busy season.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

Also Read: New Covid-19 wave is emerging; here's how to prepare yourself for coronavirus

Also Read: Intermittent fasting may not work for women, instead of weight loss, it could lead to complexities

Latest Health News