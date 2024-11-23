Diabetic patients must eat THIS winter fruit in the morning, know its amazing benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Diabetic patients must eat THIS winter fruit

A diabetic patient should consume more fiber-rich foods. Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet. However, you need to know which fruits and vegetables should be eaten in diabetes. Some fruits can increase the blood sugar level of a diabetic patient. Therefore, doctors recommend eating fruits with high fiber and low glycemic index. Guava season is in winter. Know whether guava can be eaten in diabetes. Does eating guava increase sugar? If guava can be eaten, then how much quantity can it be eaten?

Guava is a fruit that is even more nutritious than apples. Due to the benefits of guava, it is also called 'amrita' in Sanskrit. Winter is the season of fresh and sweet guava. You must eat 1 guava every day. Guava is also a beneficial fruit for diabetes patients. Not only guava but its leaves are also beneficial in diabetes.

Benefits of eating Guava for diabetes

According to a nutritionist, weight loss coach, and keto dietitian Swati Singh, the glycemic index of guava is between 12-24 which is quite low. Guava contains many vitamins that control blood sugar levels. Guava contains vitamin C, fiber, iron, potassium, lycopene, and anti-oxidants which help in controlling blood sugar. Apart from this, eating guava reduces weight and improves insulin resistance in the body.

When should Guava be eaten?

Diabetes patients can eat 1 big guava in a day. Eating guava for breakfast is considered more beneficial. It helps in controlling blood sugar throughout the day. Eating guava on an empty stomach in the morning can also cure stomach and digestion-related problems. It provides relief from constipation. Eating guava also reduces obesity.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

