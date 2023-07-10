Diabetic Foot Care: Important tips to keep your feet healthy during monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 important tips for diabetics to keep their feet healthy during the monsoon season.

The monsoon season can be a time of great concern for diabetics as the damp and humid weather can increase the risk of foot-related infections. With a few simple tips, however, you can keep your feet healthy and safe during the monsoon season.

Wear the Right Shoes

When it comes to diabetic foot care, it is important to choose shoes that provide adequate support and protection. Make sure to wear shoes that fit properly and have a wide toe box so your toes won’t be cramped or pinched. It is also important to wear shoes made of breathable materials such as canvas or leather. Avoid wearing flip-flops or sandals, as these do not provide the proper support and protection.

Check Your Feet Regularly

Take some time each day to check your feet for any signs of redness, swelling, pain, cuts or blisters. If you notice any of these symptoms, contact your doctor immediately. It is also important to keep your feet clean and dry during this season as moisture can cause bacteria to grow on the skin, leading to infection. Make sure to wash your feet daily with lukewarm water and mild soap. Also, dry them thoroughly and apply a moisturiser if needed.

Avoid Walking Barefoot

Avoid walking barefoot during the monsoon season as the ground can be wet and slippery, increasing your risk of slipping and falling. Additionally, dirty surfaces may contain harmful bacteria which can increase your risk of infection. Make sure to wear shoes at all times when outside your home.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise is an important part of diabetic foot care. Regular exercise helps maintain blood circulation in the feet which reduces the risk of infection and sores. Low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming or cycling are beneficial for people with diabetes.

Monitor Your Blood Sugar Levels

High blood sugar levels can reduce blood circulation in the feet leading to numbness and tingling sensation in the feet. Therefore, it is important to monitor your blood sugar levels regularly so that any fluctuations can be detected early on and treated accordingly.

