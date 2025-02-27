Diabetes Urine Symptoms: Frequent urination to foamy urine, 5 signs to watch out for Diabetes has many symptoms, but it can also be identified by the symptoms of urine. People who urinate more or who go to urinate frequently, such people may be at risk of type 1 and 2 diabetes. Therefore, if such problems arise, a doctor should be contacted immediately.

Diabetes is a rapidly growing serious disease. Incidentally, there is no cure for diabetes. The disease affects the pancreas, due to which it reduces or is unable to produce a hormone called insulin. This hormone works to control blood sugar. Type 2 diabetes can be controlled by changing lifestyle and diet, whereas in type 1, you need insulin injections to control blood sugar and that too for life.

There are many symptoms of diabetes, including fatigue, blurred vision, unexplained weight loss, excessive hunger, wounds not healing quickly, quick infection, swelling and bleeding in the gums, and tingling or numbness in your hands or feet. Apart from all this, there are many symptoms of diabetes-related to urine, which can tell you that you have come under the grip of diabetes. Let's know what are the symptoms of diabetes related to urine.

Excessive thirst and urination

According to the Mayo Clinic, excessive thirst and frequent urination are the most common symptoms of diabetes. This means that if you suddenly start having such problems for a few days, then you should immediately go to the doctor. When a child has diabetes, the amount of sugar in the blood increases. Your kidneys work harder to filter and absorb the extra sugar and you start urinating frequently.

Foamy urine

If you feel that you are passing cloudy or foamy urine and you are not able to understand its colour, then you should be alert. When you have diabetes, the amount of sugar in your urine can be high. Sometimes the kidneys are not able to filter it. This is the reason why the colour of your urine changes and becomes cloudy.

Kidney issues

Diabetes has a direct effect on the kidneys. This can cause kidney-related diseases. Due to this, protein can accumulate in your urine. Due to increased protein in the urine, the colour of your urine can become cloudy. According to the National Kidney Foundation, about 30 per cent of people with type 1 diabetes and 10 to 40 per cent of people with type 2 diabetes may experience cases of kidney failure.

Sweet or fruity urine

If your urine starts to smell sweet or fruity, you should immediately rush to the doctor. This can be a sign of diabetes. Although the consumption of many foods can also cause strange smells in the urine, due to increased sugar, you may get a sweet or fruity smell.

Risk of UTI

Diabetes can increase the risk of UTI infection, especially in women who are at a higher risk. This is because high glucose levels make it harder for the body to fight infection. This can cause symptoms such as foul-smelling urine, a burning sensation, and frequent urination.

ALSO READ: Diabetes: Eat this fruit as an Ayurvedic solution to control blood sugar levels, know how to use it