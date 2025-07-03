Diabetes symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar you can spot in children While diabetes is a condition that usually affects adults, it can also happen in children. With the rise in sedentary lifestyle and consumption of junk food, children too have started to develop diabetes. Here are some symptoms of high blood sugar in children.

New Delhi:

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), diabetes affects 14% of adults aged 18 years and above. It is a chronic condition wherein the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. This eventually increases the blood sugar levels, and over time it leads to diabetes.

While diabetes is a condition that usually affects adults, it can also happen in children. With the rise in sedentary lifestyle and consumption of junk food, children too have started to develop diabetes. If detected early, diabetes can be managed and it can help prevent damage to other organs. Here are some symptoms of high blood sugar in children that can help in early detection of the condition.

Frequent Urination

When blood sugar is too high, the body tries to get rid of the excess glucose through urine. This leads to increased trips to the bathroom, even during the night (nocturia).

Increased Thirst

Excessive urination leads to dehydration, causing the child to feel unusually thirsty. If your child is constant asking for requests for water or other fluids, it is important that you keep a check.

Unexplained Weight Loss

When cells can't absorb glucose due to insulin issues, the body starts breaking down fat and muscle for energy. If you see any noticebale weight loss despite normal or increased appetite, it can be a sign to get your child checked.

Fatigue or Lethargy

Without enough glucose entering the cells, the child’s body lacks the energy it needs to function properly. Persistent tiredness, lack of enthusiasm in play, or excessive sleeping can be signs of diabetes.

Increased Hunger

Despite high blood sugar, the cells tend to lack energy, which sends signals to the brain to increase food intake. If your child feels hungry constantly and asks for food soon after meals, it is important that you take notes.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: No link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden deaths, health ministry clarifies