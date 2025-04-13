Diabetes patients should consume these food items on an empty stomach to help lower high blood sugar Manage diabetes effectively by knowing the right foods to eat on an empty stomach. Know which food items can help control high blood sugar levels and kickstart your day with a healthy boost.

Diabetes is a lifestyle disease. This disease occurs due to poor eating habits and lack of exercise. When the blood sugar level in the body becomes uncontrolled, it damages various organs of the body. Therefore, you have to improve your lifestyle to maintain blood sugar levels effectively. You can control diabetes by consuming these food items on an empty stomach in the morning.

Consume these food items in the morning:

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is known for its ability to lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity. Drinking a glass of cinnamon water with a pinch of cayenne pepper on an empty stomach can help control both blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Fenugreek seeds : Fenugreek seeds are loaded with soluble fibre, which slows down the absorption of sugar in the blood and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Soaking a tablespoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and drinking it on an empty stomach helps keep blood sugar levels healthy and improves insulin sensitivity. Flax seeds: Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants, which are known to keep blood sugar levels healthy. The high fibre in flax seeds helps keep blood sugar stable by slowing down the digestion of carbohydrates. Drinking ground flax seeds mixed with water or in a smoothie on an empty stomach helps control diabetes. Tomatoes and Pomegranates : Both tomatoes and pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that contribute to heart health. Tomatoes contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps lower cholesterol. Pomegranate juice, on the other hand, is known for its ability to improve blood circulation and reduce inflammation. Drinking a mixture of fresh tomato juice and pomegranate juice on an empty stomach can keep blood sugar levels healthy and reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

