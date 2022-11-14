Diabetes in children: Dear moms, here are 5 foods to prevent your kids from high blood sugar levels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetes in children

Diabetes is a very common problem among adults, but its prevalence among children has witnessed a rise in recent times. Lifestyle choices and poor eating patterns, this condition has been observed to increase in children and teenagers. As a result, those who have diabetes need to watch what they consume very carefully. This World Diabetes Day, let’s take a look at how to manage blood sugar levels in children and help them beat Type 2 diabetes.

Foods high in fiber can help reduce inflammation in the body, boost the immune system, and regulate blood sugar levels. A recent study found that drinking a small amount of whey protein before meals can help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels.

Here are some foods which can help children prevent diabetes

1. Apples

Apples are a fulfilling snack since they are high in fiber and vitamin C. They contain polyphenols and plant-based chemicals with a history of preventing type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Apple sugar, or fructose, has virtually little impact on blood sugar levels.

2. Carrots

Diabetic children can opt for carrots in their daily diet despite their sweet flavor as they can help manage blood glucose levels. Despite being high in carbohydrates, it is good for diabetes patients as carrots are non-starchy.

3. Complex carbs

The body needs more time to absorb complex carbohydrates than it does simple ones. Foods with complex carbohydrates take longer to digest and often include fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They, therefore, affect blood sugar less immediately and cause it to rise more gradually.

4. Chia seeds

Even though chia seeds are not something children will eat willingly, this is something that will be really beneficial for them. We can check out some interesting ways to include chia seeds in their diet. Healthy fats, vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants are abundant in chia seeds. According to one of the studies published in Diabetes Care, chia seeds can help lower blood sugar levels. Additionally, it lowers the risk of heart disease in type 2 diabetic individuals.

5. Yogurt

Consuming yogurt with live bacteria may aid in fighting off the disease. Additionally, a wonderful source of protein is yogurt. Live microorganisms known as probiotics (good bacteria) aid in the defense against all types of harmful bacteria. By raising the quantity of virus-fighting cells, they also aid in the battle against the disease.

Pro tip: Diabetic children should avoid processed meats because they are high in fat and salt. Additionally, it is important for them to exercise at their home through body-weight exercises or yoga and practice breathing on a regular basis. Evidence suggests that nutritious foods can help to curb sugar spikes and improve insulin resistance which may eventually lead to less dependence on medications.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

