Diabetes: Foods and herbs that help control blood sugar level

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods and herds to control diabetes

Diabetes is one of the major threats that people are facing today across the globe. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 537 million adults, aged between 20 and 79, are affected by this lifestyle disease. While diabetes can be controlled with medication or insulin, the role of lifestyle changes like eating the right foods in reasonable portions and physical activity cannot be ignored. With regular exercise, an appropriate diabetic diet and the inclusion of various anti-diabetic foods and herbs, diabetes can be controlled.

Here are some natural herbs and foods that can help keep the blood sugar levels stable

1. Fenugreek

One of the best ayurvedic herbs for diabetes, obesity and cholesterol due to its bitter taste, and hot potency, it reduces fasting blood sugar, improves glucose tolerance and also lowers total cholesterol, LDL and triglycerides. Researchers have found that the intake of fenugreek in the right quantities helps reduce cholesterol levels and also helps to increase the insulin levels, thereby resulting in a reduction in blood sugar levels.

2. Bitter Melon

Bitter melon, also known as Momordica Charantia, is a medicinal fruit found to be helpful in reducing blood sugar levels in the case of some diabetics. It can be taken in various forms including juice, seeds, supplementary form, or in the form of blended vegetable pulp. Bitter melon can be either eaten or consumed in liquid form.

3. Methi

A daily dose of 10 grams of methi seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes, according to a study in the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research. The spice contains fiber that slows down digestion, helping to further regulate the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. Methi dana also aids in improving how the body uses sugar.

4. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is well-known for its skin benefits. However, its benefits aren't limited to the skin, but extend to Type-2 diabetes as well. Aloe vera helps safeguard and repair the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Perhaps, this is on account of the antioxidant effect of the herb. Aloe vera can be either consumed in capsule form, or by adding the juiced pulp to a smoothie or a drink.

5. Balck Pepper

It improves insulin sensitivity and our body’s capacity to lower blood sugar levels and prevent sugar spikes. It contains a vital ingredient ‘piperine’ that regulates the balance. 1 black pepper (crushed) with 1 tsp turmeric; can be consumed on an empty stomach or 1 hour before dinner.

Also Read: 3 Balanced meals a day to 30 mins walk, simple lifestyle changes to avoid falling sick frequently

Also Read: Know these 6 surprising health benefits of Pomegranate peels

Latest Health News