Diabetes: Eat this fruit as an Ayurvedic solution to control blood sugar levels, know how to use it A fruit grows in the desert which works as a medicine for diabetes. It is also used in many Ayurvedic medicines. This fruit grows in forests and fields without being sown. Let's know its benefits.

There are many weeds and wild fruits whose medicinal properties are unknown to people. One such fruit is Tumba, which grows in deserts and sandy forests. Tumba tastes like cucumber. This fruit rich in water is used to quench the thirst of animals living in the desert. However, many properties are found in Tumba. This fruit is also used to control diabetes. Consumption of this fruit increases the insulin resistance capacity in the body. However, farmers consider it useless and uproot it from the fields and throw it away. Let us know how Tumba is used in controlling sugar levels and what are the other benefits of this fruit.

According to a study published in the Pharmaceutical and Chemical Journal, Tumba fruit plays an effective role in controlling diabetes. Eating this fruit increases insulin. Tumba fruit, roots, leaves, and seeds are used in many medicines.

Tumba is effective in controlling diabetes

According to Jagdish Suman, who calls himself a Vaidya on social media, to control diabetes, mix dry ginger and tumba in equal quantities. Grind both the things in a mixer and make a fine powder. Now take some powder on the palm and make a paste by adding water. Now apply this paste to your navel. You can apply it at any time. Apply this paste on the navel for about 8 to 10 hours. This helps in controlling diabetes.

What is the medicinal importance of tumba?

Tumba is used as a medicine for many diseases. People say that Tumba is dried, ground and then powdered and used. Consuming Tumba powder cures constipation. Its use not only cures diabetes but also diseases like jaundice. Consuming Tumba powder also cures mental stress and urine-related problems. Ayurvedic medicines are made from Tumba and used as laxatives for tumours, bile, stomach diseases, phlegm, leprosy and fever.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

