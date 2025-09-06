Diabetes complications: How high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney disease, nerve damage and more When you have uncontrolled blood sugar, it can affect your health in several ways. High blood sugar levels damage different parts of the body. Read on to know the complications that can arise due to high blood sugar levels.

Diabetes is a condition wherein an individual has chronic high blood sugar levels. When the body doesn’t produce enough insulin or the insulin produced isn’t used effectively to regulate the blood glucose levels, it leads to diabetes. A majority of people assume that high blood sugar is not a major cause of concern. However, that is not true.

Diabetes complications: From kidney disease to nerve damage and more

Kidney Disease

Also known as diabetic nephropathy, this happens when excess glucose damages the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys that help filter waste. Over time, this can cause protein leakage in urine and chronic kidney disease, which might then require dialysis or transplant.

Nerve Damage

Also known as diabetic neuropathy, this usually occurs when high blood sugar affects the nerves, especially in the legs and feet. This causes tingling, burning pain or numbness, thereby, increasing the risk of unnoticed injuries and infections.

Heart Disease and Stroke

High blood sugar levels can also accelerate the buildup of fatty deposits in arteries. This increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and high blood pressure.

Eye Problems

Also known as diabetic retinopathy, this happens when high glucose levels in the body damage the blood vessels in the retina. This leads to blurry vision, cataracts or even blindness if untreated.

Foot Complications

Due to poor circulation and nerve damage, the body’s ability to heal also reduces. This makes even small cuts prone to infection. In severe cases, this can lead to ulcers or amputations.

Skin and Gum Infections

Poor immunity in diabetics increases your vulnerability to bacterial and fungal infections. This can lead to gum disease and slow-healing skin infections.

Cognitive Decline

Diabetes can increase your risk of memory loss, dementia and other cognitive impairments.

