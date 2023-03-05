Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetes: 3 yoga asanas to naturally manage high blood sugar levels

Yoga can help control high blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes, according to various yoga experts. Diabetes is a serious health condition that increases the risk of heart disease, blood pressure, kidney-related diseases, and eye problems. Stress is one of the major reasons for diabetes as it increases the secretion of glucagon in the body.

To reduce stress in the mind and protect the body from its adverse effects, consistent practice of yoga asanas, breathing exercises, and meditation is recommended. Yoga experts suggests that yoga poses can induce the pancreas to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar in the body, helping control high blood sugar levels naturally.

Experts shares three powerful and easy-to-do yoga poses that individuals can do at home to control high blood sugar levels naturally.

Pawanmukhasana

The first pose is Pawanmukhasana, where an individual lies flat on their back on a smooth surface, with their feet together and their arms placed beside their body. They then take a deep breath and bring their knees towards their chest, pressing their thighs on their abdomen. They clasp their hands around their legs as if they are hugging their knees, holding the pose while breathing normally. As they exhale, they tighten their grip on the upper shins and increase pressure on their chest. When they inhale, they loosen their grip, and then exhale and release the pose after rocking from side to side three to five times.

Balasana

The second pose is Balasana, where an individual bends both knees and sits on the floor while bending their neck and back towards the floor, keeping their hands beside them. They stay in this position for 12 to 15 seconds, which increases insulin circulation and manages blood sugar levels under control.

Setu Bandha asana

The third pose is Setu Bandha asana (Bridge pose), where an individual lies flat on their back on a hard surface, preferably on a mat. They bend their knees, ensuring their legs are hip-width apart and their hands are beside them with palms facing downwards. They then put pressure on the floor through their hands and lift their back, ensuring their chin touches their chest without any movement or effort. Inhaling, they lift their torso a little up, ensuring their knees and ankles align in a straight line and their thighs are parallel to the floor. They hold their breath for a few seconds and release, repeating the process a few times.

