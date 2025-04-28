Kidney detox: Opt for these 3 Ayurvedic herbs recommended by Swami Ramdev to flush out toxins Kidneys work to remove the accumulated dirt and toxins from the body. Due to slow kidney function, uric acid starts increasing in the body, and many diseases can develop. Now, Swami Ramdev has recommended the Ayurvedic herbs that increase the filtering capacity of the kidneys.

Nowadays, organs like the kidney, heart, and liver are getting badly affected by overeating and bad food. Toxins start accumulating in the body, due to which the problem of high uric acid increases. The risk of diseases like diabetes, high cholesterol, and thyroid also increases due to unhealthy eating habits. Your diet gradually increases the amount of toxins in the body. For this, it is important that the kidney filter the blood properly and throw out the toxins from the body. Swami Ramdev has suggested special herbs to improve the function of the kidneys. Using them, the toxins accumulated in the body get removed, and the filter capacity of the kidneys improves. By using these herbs, the increasing uric acid in the body can also be controlled naturally.

Herbs that improve kidney filtering capacity

Gokhru- Gokhru is considered an effective herb in Ayurveda. Kidney health can be improved by using Gokhru. The filtering capacity of the kidney increases with the use of Gokhru. Gokhru juice contains elements that reduce oxalate, phosphate, and calcium. It can also reduce blood urea nitrogen, uric acid, and creatinine.

Punarnava- It is considered effective to use Punarnava to increase the filtering capacity of the kidneys. It can also reduce the increasing uric acid in the body. By consuming Punarnava, uric acid is excreted through urine; it also has special anti-inflammatory properties, which provide relief from joint pain.

Chandraprabha Vati- Chandraprabha Vati is considered an effective herb in Ayurveda. It helps in reducing the level of uric acid. Using this herb can reduce toxins like urea and creatinine. It is also considered effective for gut health. Consuming it reduces stomach problems.

