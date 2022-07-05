Dengue spreads at alarming rate during Monsoon. Ways to keep mosquito-borne disease at bay

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing a mosquito that causes dengue

Dengue spreads during the monsoon season and till now over 143 cases have been registered in India. If not treated timely, it can cause the death of patients as well. It is one of the many mosquito-borne diseases that is a major health concern to people living in tropical countries. The equator of the globe gives ample survival chances to mosquitoes through high rainfall, high humidity and elevated temperature and hence population density of mosquitoes is high in these regions compared to temperate regions. As the monsoon season is here and the chance of dengue spread become more prominent, let us take a look at some of the ways through which it can be kept at bay.

Since dengue spreads through a mosquito bite, it is important to make sure that you are not bit. Applying mosquito repellent is one of the ways through which dengue fever can be kept away.

Wear long-sleeves and long pants to cover your arms and legs, especially while stepping outside in the evening.

Don't let water stagnate in and around your home. While using coolers, chack and change the water once every week.

Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Symptoms of dengue

The prominent symptoms of dengue that must not be overlooked are:

Headache

Eye pain (typically behind the eyes)

Muscle, joint, or bone pain

Rash

Nausea and vomiting

