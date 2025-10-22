Delhi pollution alert: Doctor shares tips for staying safe as AQI turns severe Delhi’s air quality has dropped into the ‘poor’ category with rising smog levels. Dr Divya Prakash from Yashoda Hospital explains how pollution affects your lungs and shares crucial tips, from using masks to eating antioxidant-rich foods, to protect your health.

New Delhi:

While Delhi awakens to misty mornings and smog-filled skies, the air quality in the city has again dipped to frightening levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains suspended between the "poor" and "severe" bracket, and the effects extend much beyond a couple of days of coughing or discomfort.

Dr Divya Prakash, Consultant Physician at Yashoda Hospital, took to Instagram to shed light on the most important facts of how Delhi's declining air quality silently invades our well-being. He also spoke out about what little we can do to reduce the harm.

How poor AQI impacts lung health

When AQI values exceed 200, the tiny particles in dirty air, PM2.5 and PM10, reach deep into the lungs. Such particles inflame airways, leading to breathlessness, wheezing, and repeated coughing.

Even healthy adults may suffer from throat irritation, headaches, and fatigue if exposed for a long time. Long-term exposure to bad air can decrease lung capacity over time, raise the risk of chronic respiratory disorders, and lower people's resistance to infections.

A few precautions that can limit exposure

Dr Prakash emphasises that although citizens cannot do much to control the pollution in Delhi, easy lifestyle modifications can go a long way in minimising the health risks.

Here are his practical tips:

Ride public transport or electric vehicles: Try to minimise your vehicular pollution contribution wherever possible.

Wear a mask when going outside: Always go out with an N95 or N99 mask, particularly on days with AQI readings more than 200.

Try not to go out during rush hours: Pollution rate increases early morning and late evening; make it a point to go out during the day.

Avoid areas around construction sites: Such places emit heavy dust and fine particulate matter that degrade air quality.

Consume antioxidant-laden foods: "A fruit and vegetable-rich diet, along with a glass of water, will enable the body to fight oxidative stress induced by pollutants," states Dr Prakash.

Equip homes with air purifiers: Particularly relevant for children, the elderly, asthmatics and people with allergies.

Extra care for vulnerable groups

Children, older adults, and people with pre-existing lung or heart diseases are the most affected by poor air quality. Kids inhale more air per kilogram of body weight than adults, which means they take in more pollutants. The elderly, on the other hand, have weaker immunity and are at higher risk of heart and lung complications.

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program, making any changes to your diet, or taking any measures for any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claims.