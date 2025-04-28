Deficiency of this vitamin can make you fall prey to diseases; know how to overcome Don't let vitamin deficiency make you vulnerable to diseases! Know the risks and learn how to overcome them. Boost your health by understanding the importance of this essential vitamin and how to get enough of it.

A well-balanced diet rich in vitamins is crucial for maintaining overall health and fitness. If there is a deficiency of even one vitamin in the body, it has a bad effect on the entire body. Like every vitamin, vitamin B12 is also considered an essential vitamin for a healthy body. This vitamin helps in the formation of red blood cells and keeps the nerve cells healthy and also plays a role in the functioning of the nervous system. Due to the deficiency of this vitamin, the body becomes a skeleton. In such a situation, let us know what problems can be caused by the deficiency of this vitamin and how to overcome its deficiency.

What is the function of vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 helps produce red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body. It helps keep nerve cells healthy and also plays a role in the functioning of the nervous system. It also speeds up metabolism, including fatty acids and amino acids. Some studies suggest that vitamin B12 may also play a role in brain function, mood, and bone health.

What diseases can be caused by deficiency of Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to a variety of health problems, including anaemia, neurological problems, and serious digestive problems. Apart from this, problems like muscle weakness, weakening of bones, intestinal problems, and mood disturbances occur. In severe cases, vitamin B12 deficiency affects the functioning of the brain, which can lead to amnesia and even depression.

How can Vitamin B12 deficiency be cured?

To overcome vitamin B12 deficiency, it is important to have a good diet. To deal with vitamin B12 deficiency, include B12-rich foods in your diet plan, such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy products. Fortified soy milk, oat milk, rice milk, and other plant-based milks are a good source of vitamin B12 for vegetarians and vegans.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

