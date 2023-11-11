Craving for mithaai always? 7 signs you are eating too much sugar

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Having too much sugar in your diet can make you a victim of many diseases

Are you one of those people who want dessert at the end of every meal? After all, who doesn't like sweet food? Although there is no harm in enjoying these dishes occasionally, but if it becomes a habit then it can have many side effects on your health. Know about the signs of eating too much sugar and its side effects on your body. No doubt sugar can make food taste delicious, but consuming too much sugar can be harmful to health. Due to low immunity, the body remains unhealthy, which can cause various health problems. Excess sugar can increase blood pressure and cause inflammation in the body. Due to a lack of proper diet, many types of skin problems like wrinkles can accelerate the aging process. The skin's collagen and elastin become damaged, and the skin begins to sag. To avoid these learn about seven signs that prove that you are eating too much sugar.

1. High blood pressure

A blood pressure of 120/80 or less is considered normal. Not only salt, but sugar can also increase your blood pressure. Controlling sugar intake is more important for healthy blood pressure than taking sodium injections.

2. Weight gain

More sugar means more calories, and because it doesn't contain protein or fiber, it won't keep you full for long. Apart from this, excess sugar increases the amount of insulin in your body, which causes fat to accumulate in your stomach instead of elsewhere.

3. Having low energy

Increased amounts of sugar in your diet can drop your energy levels, as most sugar-rich foods have a nutritional deficit.

4. Acne

If you're struggling with acne, wrinkles, and other skin problems, it's important to consider how much sugar you're consuming. Excessive sugar intake triggers androgen levels which leads to acne.

5. Having cravings for sweets

This is because sugar-rich foods are addictive. That means they can become habit-forming. So the more sugar you eat, the more you'll crave it.

6. Joint pain

According to some studies, excess sugar causes inflammation, which can lead to arthritis in women. So joint pain is also one of the side effects of excess sugar consumption.

7. Sleep problems

Eating sugary food, especially at night, increases the energy level in the body, while at that time attention should be paid to preparing the body for rest. According to a study published in August 2019 in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, excessive sugar consumption causes poor sleep. Once you notice these symptoms, it's time to make changes to your diet. Adopt healthy eating habits and improve the way you live your life.

