Image Source : FILE IMAGE Covid19 India LIVE updates: Country records 3,82,315 new cases; 3,780 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 3,82,315 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,780 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,38,439 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,69,51,731. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,06,65,148, with 34,87,229 active cases, the data showed.