  COVID19 India LIVE update: Vaccination recommendation for all 'lactating women'
According to latest update, the government had recommended that all the lactating mothers can get vaccinated.

New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2021 8:45 IST
The second wave of COVID19 is ravaging the country with many people falling prey to the infection. The infection has posed a threat to mankind especially considering its intensity of spread and also severity and increased mortality in cases. Vaccination drive is going on in the full swing and people from the age of 18 and above can get inoculated. So far, India has crossed 20 Crore Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination Coverage in 130 days. Now, the government has recommended that all the lactating mothers can get vaccinated.

 

Live updates :COVID19 India LIVE update

  • May 31, 2021 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    First shipment from Ukraine carrying 184 oxygen concentrators arrives in India

    An aircraft carrying the first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators arrived from Ukraine to India on Monday, as the country battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

    "Thank Ukraine for first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

  • May 31, 2021 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    COVID-19 vaccination recommended for all Lactating Women

