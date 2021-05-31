COVID19 India LIVE update: Vaccination recommendation for all 'lactating women'

The second wave of COVID19 is ravaging the country with many people falling prey to the infection. The infection has posed a threat to mankind especially considering its intensity of spread and also severity and increased mortality in cases. Vaccination drive is going on in the full swing and people from the age of 18 and above can get inoculated. So far, India has crossed 20 Crore Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination Coverage in 130 days. Now, the government has recommended that all the lactating mothers can get vaccinated.