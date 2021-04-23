Friday, April 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Covid19 Health Updates: From proning to tips for diabetes, hypertension patients, things to keep in mind
Live now

Covid19 Health Updates: From proning to tips for diabetes, hypertension patients, things to keep in mind

Amid reports of shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of Covid across the country, it is important to take measures to build one's immunity.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 23, 2021 10:34 IST
Representative image
Image Source : FREEPIK

Representative image

With surging COVID 19 cases, it has become of utmost importance to keep yourself indoors and safe. Patients with existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension should be more careful and must keep in mind certain things to order to have a healthy life. As per the health experts, the coronavirus attacks the lungs in the most harmful ways. Also, amid reports of shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of Covid across the country, it is important to take measures to build one's immunity.

From busting myths to latest updates related to COVID 19, check out this space: 

 

Live updates :COVID 19 health update

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 23, 2021 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Tips for patients with diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases

    Reportedly, people who are already suffering from diseases like hypertension, diabetes and heart problems are more prone to the Covid19 infection. Their body is susceptible to the virus and they need to take special measures to stay protected. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) answered a few important questions regarding such patients and also burst the myths related to the same in view of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    Click here for answers to FAQs about COVID 19 

     

  • Apr 23, 2021 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Chennai reports 33 of 59 covid deaths in a single day

    With the Covid-19 cases mounting in Tamil Nadu and the state recording 12,652 fresh cases on Thursday and 59 deaths, Chennai region continues to be the worst hit with 3,780 fresh cases and 33 of the 59 deaths recorded in the city.

     

Top News

Latest News

X