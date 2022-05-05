COVID-19 treatment: Oral medications that can help cure severe viral infection

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK During trials, Molnupiravir helped in the elimination of COVID-19 causing virus from the body

COVID-19 pandemic has been widening its grip on the world with each passing day. For over two years, millions have been infected globally and many have lost their lives. Authorities and healthcare machinery have developed various vaccines to defend the public from viral infection. Simultaneously, the search for oral medication for the treatment of coronavirus has been the top priority for scientists and researchers. Now, an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has been developed and in the trials, the 'wonder drug' has shown accelerated clearance and elimination of the infectious virus.

Molnupiravir

As per the National Library of Medicine, Molnupiravir is the first oral, direct-acting antiviral shown to be highly effective at reducing nasopharyngeal SARS-CoV-2 infectious virus and viral RNA. It has a favorable safety and tolerability profile. For any patient infected with coronavirus, the advised dosage of Molnupiravir is relatively high-- 4 capsules after breakfast & dinner for 5 days-- but the results have been promising. The use of this medication must begin within 5 days of when your symptoms of COVID-19 start to show. This medicine can turn out to be a gamechanger in COVID-19 treatment, whose variants continue to emerge and infect people across the world. It is advised for people who are 18 or above.

Nirmatrelvir

This medicine is taken orally and can be used for the treatment of infection in adults and children ages 12 years and older. It is taken at home by mouth (orally). It should be started as soon as possible and must begin within 5 days of when your symptoms start.

Remdesivir

This is infused into the patient's blood through an IV at a healthcare facility for 3 consecutive days. It should be started as soon as possible and the treatment must begin within 7 days of when your symptoms start.

Bebtelovimab

This is infused into the patient's body via an IV. It can be used for the treatment of COVID-19 infection in adults and children ages 12 years and older. It should be started as soon as possible and must begin within 7 days of when your symptoms start.

