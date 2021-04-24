Image Source : FREEPIK Covid India LIVE updates: It's World Immunization week, how vaccine helps you battle coronavirus

In India, the second wave of coronavirus is rapidly spreading its legs. With partial lockdown at many places, the government is trying to contain the spread. On Friday, India reported over 3.32 lakh COVID-19 cases, the highest-ever daily count recorded in the world, and 2,263 deaths since Thursday. Health experts have been advising all to strengthen their immunity and have shared guidelines to treat mild and moderate symptoms at home. Health associations have also laid out rules for home isolation and the safety of the people who are taking care of the Covid patients. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-