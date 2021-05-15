Saturday, May 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Covid India LIVE Updates: When should a COVID19 patient be taken to a hospital?
Live now

Covid India LIVE Updates: When should a COVID19 patient be taken to a hospital?

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that  India's COVID-19 situation remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths. He lamented that vaccine supply remains a key challenge.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 15, 2021 8:34 IST
Covid India LIVE Updates: When should a COVID19 patient be taken to a hospital?
Image Source : FREEPIK

Covid India LIVE Updates: When should a COVID19 patient be taken to a hospital? 

The second wave of Covid-19 has been ravaging the country. People are struggling for basic healthcare facilities as the number of cases increase at an alarming rate. World health experts have also issued a warning that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be "far more deadly" than the first for the world. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that  India's COVID-19 situation remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths. He lamented that vaccine supply remains a key challenge and that saving lives and livelihoods with a combination of public health measures and vaccination – not one or the other - is the only way out of the pandemic.

Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

Live updates :Covid India LIVE updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 15, 2021 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said on Friday that India's Covid-19 situation is worrying where a number of cases of infections are reported in many states, people are admitted to hospitals. There have been more deaths. He warned that the second year of the epidemic would be more deadly for the world than the first year.

    He said that WHO is helping India tackle the growing Covid cases and supplying thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents, masks and other medical supplies to temporary and mobile hospitals. "The situation in India remains worrisome, with cases rising to the level of concern in many states, increasing number of hospitalizations and deaths," he said in a media interaction.

  • May 15, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, throws light on the current situation of the covid pandemic in the country. He reveals that the situation is getting better by the day and the patients are getting the required treatment. He suggests that people who have been in home isolation and are using oxygen at home should get admitted to the hospital to get treatment. He warns that people should not take the symptoms lightly.

Top News

Latest News

X