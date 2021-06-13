COVID India LIVE Updates: Does vaccine dose gives you magnetic ability? Fact Check

Sunday, June 13, 2021
     
COVID India LIVE Updates: Daily coronavirus cases are decreasing day by day. Various states have started the process of unlocking and have issued fresh guidelines for people to follow. Meanwhile, a lot of speculations as well as rumours are doing on the internet leaving people confused. Find out the truth behind the same here!

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2021 10:01 IST
The rate of COVID cases per day is decreasing day by day. Various states have started the process of unlocking and have issued fresh guidelines for people to follow. Meanwhile, everyone is getting their vaccine jabs which are acting as a protective shield to protect against the deadly disease. This is the only way one can achieve success in breaking the chain of infection as soon as possible. There are many who still have to get their second dose and amid this, the government is asking people to be patient for their turn. Meanwhile, a lot of speculations as well as rumours are doing on the internet. In the wake of the same, a video of a Maharashtrian man sticking metal spoons, coins etc to his body after vaccination has gone viral. Does this mean that that COVID vaccine gives you a 'magnetic ability?'

  • Jun 13, 2021 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    COVID Tally today

    India's Covid cases continued to witness decline as it recorded 80,834 new Covid cases, lowest since April 1 and 3,303 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday. This is the sixth consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases. On April 1, India recorded 81,466 cases. India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,94,39,989 with 10,26,159 active cases and 3,70,384 deaths so far.

