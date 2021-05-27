Thursday, May 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Covid India LIVE Updates: Precautions you should take before Covid Vaccination
Live now

Covid India LIVE Updates: Precautions you should take before Covid Vaccination

So far, India has crossed 20 Crore Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination Coverage in 130 days. Getting vaccinated is the need of the hour to defeat Covid. However, there are some do's and don't you should keep in mind before and after you get vaccinated.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2021 8:17 IST
Covid India LIVE Updates
Image Source : FREEPIK

Covid India LIVE Updates

With the onset of the second wave of Covid, many new challenges have been aggravated including rare fungal infections like black fungus, yellow fungus and white fungus. Many people are struggling to beat the coronavirus and living in the hope of a better tomorrow. The good news is that the recovery rate is quite good. Vaccination drive is going on and people from the age of 18 and above can get vaccinated. So far, India has crossed 20 Crore Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination Coverage in 130 days. Getting vaccinated is the need of the hour to defeat Covid. However, there are some do's and don't you should keep in mind before and after you get vaccinated.

 

Live updates :Covid India Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 27, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    When should home isolation be discontinued

    What are the guidelines about when to discontinue home isolation of Covid patients? When to discontinue home isolation and seek medical help? According to the guidelines laid out, if you do not have a fever for 3 days, you can end the home isolation. Also, there is no need for testing after the end of the home isolation period. However, if you have difficulty in breathing along with continuous chest pain/pressure, seek medical help.

  • May 27, 2021 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Mucormycosis: What not to do to stay protected

    Dr Arun Sharma, Director NIIRNCD, Jodhpur says, "Patients, especially those in high risk category for Mucormycosis, should avoid visiting damp and dusty places for a few weeks post COVID recovery."

  • May 27, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Covid Vaccine: Do's and Don'ts you should know

    Covid patients can get vaccinated 3 months after being fully recovered. According to the new guidelines, it is important to keep some things in mind before and after vaccination. The guidelines strictly prohibit drinking alcohol or other intoxicants on the day of vaccination. It also advises not to panic in case of side effects. Know what you should do and don't do here.

Top News

Latest News

X