Covid India LIVE Updates | Fact Check: Is single dose of Covishield vaccine enough?

When the world is grappling with Covid-19, it has become crucial to prioritize your health. Owning a healthy lifestyle, getting vaccinated and following covid appropriate behavior is the need of the hour. Covid-19 is known to have an inflammatory impact on the respiratory system. Health experts advise keeping your blood sugar levels as well as the oxygen level in check. With Covid lockdown, work from home and long working hours have also impacted people's health, which has further made them an easy victim of coronavirus.