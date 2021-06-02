Wednesday, June 02, 2021
     
Covid India LIVE Updates | Fact Check: Is single dose of Covishield vaccine enough?

When the world is grappling with Covid-19, it has become crucial to prioritize your health. Owning a healthy lifestyle, getting vaccinated and following covid appropriate behavior is the need of the hour. 

New Delhi Published on: June 02, 2021 7:31 IST
Covid India LIVE Updates | Fact Check: Is single dose of Covishield vaccine enough?
Covid India LIVE Updates | Fact Check: Is single dose of Covishield vaccine enough?

When the world is grappling with Covid-19, it has become crucial to prioritize your health. Owning a healthy lifestyle, getting vaccinated and following covid appropriate behavior is the need of the hour. Covid-19 is known to have an inflammatory impact on the respiratory system. Health experts advise keeping your blood sugar levels as well as the oxygen level in check. With Covid lockdown, work from home and long working hours have also impacted people's health, which has further made them an easy victim of coronavirus.

 

Live updates :Covid India Latest updates

  • Jun 02, 2021 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Covid infection in children occurs in two forms, the first being the effect of viral infection on the lungs. Second is after recovery, the virus comes into effect, but the symptoms are not visible.- Dr. V.K. Paul, Member, Health, NITI Aayog

  • Jun 02, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    WHO approves emergency use of China's CoronaVac vaccine

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday approved the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac for emergency use, the second Chinese vaccine to receive the global health body's green light. The CoronaVac vaccine is produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.

    "The world desperately needs multiple COVID-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe," said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant-director general for Access to Health Products.

    "We urge manufacturers to participate in the COVAX Facility, share their know-how and data and contribute to bringing the pandemic under control," Simao added.

  • Jun 02, 2021 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Is Covishield's one dose enough?

    The news of having one dose of covishield vaccine is enough is completely wrong. There is no change in the vaccination process of Covishield and after 12 weeks it is necessary to take a second dose. "Covishield's schedule in India is 2 doses, no change has been made" Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog.

