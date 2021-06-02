Covid India LIVE Updates | Fact Check: Is single dose of Covishield vaccine enough?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday approved the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac for emergency use, the second Chinese vaccine to receive the global health body's green light. The CoronaVac vaccine is produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.

"The world desperately needs multiple COVID-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe," said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant-director general for Access to Health Products.

"We urge manufacturers to participate in the COVAX Facility, share their know-how and data and contribute to bringing the pandemic under control," Simao added.

