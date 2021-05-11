Covid India LIVE updates: Can Covid-19 cause long-lasting damage to heart?

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2021 8:01 IST
With the surge in Covid19 cases, the world is waking up again to the importance of a healthy lifestyle and strong immune system. At the personal level, the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the second wave turns out to be more alarming and devastating than the previous one, many are turning to strengthen their immune system using homegrown plants, 'kadhas', and a nutrient-rich and diverse diet. The government has been sharing many safety protocols, guidelines and tips to battle the coronavirus infection.

It is the need of the hour to exercise regularly, eat a well-balanced diet, and adhere to Covid protocol. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

  • May 11, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), gives a message to individuals, "Every contact you have with someone outside your household is a risk. The level of risk from #COVID19 varies according to the type of contact, the duration of contact & the level of transmission where you live."

  • May 11, 2021 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), gives hope for a better future. He tweets, "There'll come a time when we can all take off our masks, no longer have to keep physical distance, & go safely to concerts, sporting events, rallies & restaurants – as people in some countries are able to do now because they have no #COVID19 transmission. But we’re not there yet."

  • May 11, 2021 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Covid-19 could cause long-lasting damage to heart: Doctors

    A large number of recovered patients from Covid-19 have encountered heart problems and even patients with existing heart problems have felt its affects. The virus can lead to heart injury, heart failure, stroke, and damage to your heart, say doctors.

    "People with heart problems, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other co-morbidities fall into the high-risk category as they get sick from Covid. The virus not only affects the lungs and the brain but your heart as well. There is a steep rise in post-Covid patients with cardiac issues like breathing problems, chest tightness and pain, sudden palpitations, heart attack, myocarditis, swelling of the heart, low pumping capacity, heart failure, blood clotting and arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat). The reason behind heart damage can be attributed to high levels of inflammation in one's body. As the body's immune system tackles the virus, the inflammatory process damages some healthy tissues, including the heart," said Pramod Narkhede, Cardiologist, Apollo Clinic, Pune.

    (IANS)

