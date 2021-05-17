COVID India LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh launches DRDO's 2DG medicine, will it work wonders?

Monday, May 17, 2021
     
COVID India LIVE Updates: The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for treatment of Covid-19 was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. The medicine is being touted as a game-changer in the fight against COVID.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2021 11:37 IST
The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for treatment of Covid-19 was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. The medicine is being touted as a game-changer in the fight against COVID. An improved process inventor said that 2DG impacts only the coronavirus affected cells and not the good cells in the human body. Not only this, but the drug reduces the oxygen dependency of Covid-19 patients. 2-DG drug: An anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.

  • May 17, 2021 11:37 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    COVID Tally in India

    India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time in nearly 26 days as only 2,81,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday. On April 22, the country achieved a grim milestone in its fight against the raging coronavirus as it reported over 3 lakh new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began last year. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 4,106 Covid-related new deaths in the country and 3,78,741 fresh recoveries during the 24-hour period. The cumulative caseload stands at 2,49,65,463, including 2,11,74,076 recoveries, 35,16,997 active cases and 2,74,390 deaths.

  • May 17, 2021 11:36 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Drop in COVID cases observed in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra on Sunday saw Covid-19 new infections drop but the state's deaths kept increasing to cross 81,000, though there was also an increase in the recovery rate, health officials said. Against 960 deaths on Saturday, the state fatalities were at 974, taking the toll to 81,486 now. Remaining below the 50,000-level, the cases dropped from 34,848 to 34,389, to take the tally to 3,78,452 now.

  • May 17, 2021 11:34 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Mass recital of 'Hanuman Chalisa' to take place to end pandemic

    Seers, saints and volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other frontal Hindu organizations, along with lakhs of Hindu families, will recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' eleven times on Tuesday to drive away the Coronavirus. The event will take place in Kashi Prant comprising 26 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

  • May 17, 2021 11:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Is Remdesivir a life-saving drug?

  • May 17, 2021 11:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    "Formulated by RDO and DRL, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) will prove effective in covid. This is a great example of the scientific prowess of our country. For this, I congratulate DRDO, and all the institutions involved in the R&D of this drug, on my behalf. About this drug, I would say that this is a new ray of hope and hope. But right now, we do not need to be relaxed, nor do we need to get tired, and stop. Because this wave has come for the second time, and there is nothing definite about this even further. We have to take steps with full caution," says Defense Minister.

  • May 17, 2021 11:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • May 17, 2021 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for preparedness against the pandemic, DRDO took the initiative of developing anti-COVID therapeutic application of 2-DG. In April 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, INMAS-DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad and found that this molecule works effectively against SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits the viral growth.

    Based on these results, Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) permitted Phase-II clinical trial of 2-DG in COVID-19 patients in May 2020.

  • May 17, 2021 11:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The information of the drug launch was made on Rajnath Singh's official Twitter handle and read,"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will release the first batch of anti-Covid drug 2DG via video conferencing facility tomorrow at 10.30 AM. The drug has been developed by DRDO's Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories."

    And today, the medicine was launched. Have a look at the video here:

  • May 17, 2021 11:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients.

