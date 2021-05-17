Image Source : TWITTER/ANI COVID India LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh launches DRDO's 2DG medicine, will it work wonders?

The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for treatment of Covid-19 was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. The medicine is being touted as a game-changer in the fight against COVID. An improved process inventor said that 2DG impacts only the coronavirus affected cells and not the good cells in the human body. Not only this, but the drug reduces the oxygen dependency of Covid-19 patients. 2-DG drug: An anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.

