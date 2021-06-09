Covid India LIVE Updates: How to lower the risk of coronavirus infection?

Image Source : FREEPIK How to lower the risk of coronavirus infection?

After fruitful efforts of the government, health experts and people, the Covid19 cases have started to decrease in the country. The process of unlocking has also begun in many states with people returning to their regular routine. While the situation is under control, it is still required to follow covid appropriate behavior and get vaccinated. The danger of the third wave of the coronavirus is still looming on us. The only way to be prepared for it will be by taking safety precautions, following social distancing and being rules obeying citizens. Building immunity and strengthening your mental and physical being is also of utmost importance.

Check out are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-