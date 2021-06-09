Covid India LIVE Updates: How to lower the risk of coronavirus infection?

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
     
While the Covid19 cases have started to decrease in the country, it is still required to follow covid appropriate behavior and get vaccinated. The danger of the third wave of the coronavirus is still looming on us. The only way to be prepared for it will be by taking safety precautions, following social distancing and being rules obeying citizens.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 09, 2021 8:30 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK

After fruitful efforts of the government, health experts and people, the Covid19 cases have started to decrease in the country. The process of unlocking has also begun in many states with people returning to their regular routine. While the situation is under control, it is still required to follow covid appropriate behavior and get vaccinated. The danger of the third wave of the coronavirus is still looming on us. The only way to be prepared for it will be by taking safety precautions, following social distancing and being rules obeying citizens. Building immunity and strengthening your mental and physical being is also of utmost importance.

Check out are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

Live updates :Covid India LIVE Updates

  • Jun 09, 2021 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    The process of vaccination is being carried out rapidly across the country so that coronavirus infection can be defeated. The government is constantly appealing that it is safe to get the covid vaccine and you should definitely take the jab when it is your turn.

  • Jun 09, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    World Health Organistaion (WHO) shared five precaustions you should take to lower the risk of the covid infection. They are-

    • Wear a mask Face with medical mask
    • Clean your handsOpen hands
    • Keep physical distance Straight ruler
    • Cough/sneeze away into your elbow Flexed biceps
    • Open windows as much as possible

