Covid India LIVE updates: Over 2.2cr people register on CoWin for phase-3 coronavirus vaccination drive

Over 2.2 crore people have registered themselves on CoWin portal till now for the third phase of Covid vaccination starting May 1. In the third phase of Covid vaccination, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19. As per a tweet shared by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, over 2.2 cr people registered for the third phase of vaccination on CoWin portal. On Wednesday, registration for the third phase inoculation started at 4 pm and in eight hours till midnight more than one crore people got themselves registered for vaccination.