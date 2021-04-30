Covid India LIVE updates: Over 2.2cr people register on CoWin for phase-3 coronavirus vaccination drive

Friday, April 30, 2021
     
Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2021 7:50 IST
Representative image
Image Source : AP

Representative image

Over 2.2 crore people have registered themselves on CoWin portal till now for the third phase of Covid vaccination starting May 1. In the third phase of Covid vaccination, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19. As per a tweet shared by the  Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, over 2.2 cr people registered for the third phase of vaccination on CoWin portal. On Wednesday, registration for the third phase inoculation started at 4 pm and in eight hours till midnight more than one crore people got themselves registered for vaccination.

 

Live updates :Covid India LIVE updates

  • Apr 30, 2021 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 150.1 mn

    The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 150.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.16 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 150,102,206 and 3,161,637, respectively.

    The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,283,801 and 575,070, respectively, according to the CSSE.

    In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 18,376,524 cases.

    The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,590,678), France (5,653,533), Turkey (4,788,700), Russia (4,742,142), the UK (4,429,849), Italy (4,009,208), Spain (3,514,942), Germany (3,376,918), Argentina (2,954,943), Colombia (2,841,934), Poland (2,785,353), Iran (2,479,805) and Mexico (2,340,934), the CSSE figures showed.

    --IANS

  • Apr 30, 2021 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

