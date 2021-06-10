Covid India LIVE Updates: N95 or cotton mask, which offers maximum protection from coronavirus?

Thursday, June 10, 2021
     
The country has undergone a severe Covid wave, nearly every family has had a brush with the debilitating virus, and many are going through a slow recovery still. To ensure that the impact of the third covid wave is not severe, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2021 7:48 IST
While the number of Covid cases has started to decrease in the country, it has become even more important to follow Covid appropriate behavior to maintain the situation. Health experts have already warned of the third wave of coronavirus which is most likely to impact the children. The country has undergone a severe Covid wave, nearly every family has had a brush with the debilitating virus, and many are going through a slow recovery still. To ensure that the impact of the third covid wave is not severe, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

  • Jun 10, 2021 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 174.3mn

    The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 174.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.75 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 174,311,218 and 3,754,914, respectively.

    The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,413,999 and 598,760, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,089,069 cases.

    The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,122,877), France (5,787,125), Turkey (5,306,690), Russia (5,096,657), the UK (4,551,687), Italy (4,237,790), Argentina (4,038,528), Germany (3,715,870), Spain (3,715,454) and Colombia (3,633,481), the CSSE figures showed.

    In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 479,515 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (353,528), Mexico (229,100), the UK (128,124), Italy (126,767), Russia (122,802) and France (110,364).

    (IANS)

  • Jun 10, 2021 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Which mask offers maximum protection from Covid?

    Even after you have got vaccinated, wearing masks is a necessity. People, however, are still confused about whether to wear a cotton mask or an N95 mask. Which one offers maximum protection? Health Department shares that a double layer cotton homemade mask is better than none, while N95 Mask offers maximum protection. One should wear masks when away from home and also at home when with outsiders.

  • Jun 10, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Maintain COVID Appropriate Behaviour

    While the number of Covid cases has decreased in the country, it is still important to maintain COVID Appropriate Behaviour an d not lower your guard!

    • Wear Double Masks
    • Wash Hands with Soap Often
    • Keep Your Home Well Ventilated 
    • Maintain #PhysicalDistancing 

    Maintain COVID Appropriate Behaviour

     

