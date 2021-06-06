COVID India LIVE Updates: What are the major factors for black fungus?

The coronavirus pandemic started last year and has to date taken a lot of lives. Scientists from all over the world are busy making vaccines to beat this virus. Actors are repeatedly appealing to wear masks and wash hands at all times. Along with this, continuous efforts are being made by the government to make the public aware. Along with this, it is being advised to follow the guidelines to save ourselves and our family from the risk of infection. A lot of surveys regarding the post-COVID effects have been going rounds. One amongst those is the study on mucormycosis (black fungus) which is slowly and steadily spreading its wings. Doctors recently said that uncontrolled diabetes and improper use of steroids were the major factors for its emergence. Here are all the health updates you need to know.