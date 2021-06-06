COVID India LIVE Updates: What are the major factors for black fungus?

Monday, June 07, 2021
     
A lot of surveys regarding the post COVID effect have been going rounds. One amongst those is the study on mucormycosis (black fungus) which is slowly and steadily spreading its wings. Doctors recently said that uncontrolled diabetes and improper use of steroids were the major factors for its emergence. Here are all the health updates you need to know.

New Delhi Published on: June 06, 2021 9:58 IST
The coronavirus pandemic started last year and has to date taken a lot of lives. Scientists from all over the world are busy making vaccines to beat this virus. Actors are repeatedly appealing to wear masks and wash hands at all times. Along with this, continuous efforts are being made by the government to make the public aware. Along with this, it is being advised to follow the guidelines to save ourselves and our family from the risk of infection. A lot of surveys regarding the post-COVID effects have been going rounds. One amongst those is the study on mucormycosis (black fungus) which is slowly and steadily spreading its wings. Doctors recently said that uncontrolled diabetes and improper use of steroids were the major factors for its emergence. Here are all the health updates you need to know.

 

 

COVID India Updates

  • Jun 06, 2021 9:39 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Seropositivity rate, anti-spike antibody titre higher in Covishield than Covaxin: Study

    The study is titled, Antibody Response after Second-dose of ChAdOx1-nCOV (CovishieldTM) and BBV-152 (CovaxinTM) among Health Care Workers in India: Final Results of Cross-sectional Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) study published in MedRxiv.

    Read the full story here: Seropositivity rate, anti-spike antibody titre higher in Covishield than Covaxin: Study

  • Jun 06, 2021 6:40 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    With Mucormycosis or Black Fungus being one of the major concerns post #COVID19 recovery, here are the guidelines issued by the All India Institute of Medical Science

  • Jun 06, 2021 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Can distaste for bitter flavours determine severe COVID risk?

    The study, led by Baton Rouge General Medical Center, in Louisiana, found that people who experienced low intensity of bitter tastes or no bitter tastes, classified as "non-tasters" were significantly more likely to be hospitalised once infected.

    Read the full story here: Can distaste for bitter flavours determine severe COVID risk?

  • Jun 06, 2021 5:26 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Green tea might help tackle Covid: Indian-origin researcher

    As India continues to be ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, a team of researchers is investigating how green tea could give rise to a drug capable of tackling Covid-19. The initial findings suggested that one of the compounds in green tea could combat the coronavirus behind Covid-19, said lead author Suresh Mohankumar, who researched during his time at JSS College of Pharmacy in Ooty before taking up his current role at Swansea University Medical School.

    "Nature's oldest pharmacy has always been a treasure of potential novel drugs and we questioned if any of these compounds could assist us in battling the Covid-19 pandemic?" said Mohankumar.

  • Jun 06, 2021 2:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    COVID-19: Do we really miss Jaadu Ki Jhappi? Can we do without touch?

    Today, hugs, handshakes or a simple palm resting on the shoulder now seems to belong to the world of the past, under given Pandemic health crisis. We need physical contact as much as talking, drinking, or eating.

    READ MORE

  • Jun 06, 2021 2:37 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The impact of COVID-19 on mental health at work

    Between repeated lockdowns & confinements, the restrictions imposed or the generalization of work from home (WFH), the morale of the people is at its lowest, implying harmful consequences on their mental health. 

    READ MORE

  • Jun 06, 2021 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Know ayurvedic treatment from Swami Ramdev to boost immunity

  • Jun 06, 2021 11:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Why are some COVID test results false positives, and how common are they?

    The RT-PCR test is highly specific. That is, if someone truly doesn’t have the infection, there is a high probability the test will come out negative. The test is also highly sensitive. So, if someone truly is infected with the virus, there is a high probability the test will come back positive. But even though the test is highly specific, that still leaves a small chance someone who does not have the infection returns a positive test result. This is what’s meant by a 'false positive.'  

    READ MORE

  • Jun 06, 2021 11:20 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    COVID-19 count in India lowest in 60 days

     India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339.  
    The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest in 42 days, while the active cases  dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.

  • Jun 06, 2021 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Does green tea helps in tackling COVID?

    A team of researchers is investigating how green tea could give rise to a drug capable of tackling Covid-19. The initial findings suggested that one of the compounds in green tea could combat the coronavirus behind Covid-19, said lead author Suresh Mohankumar, who researched during his time at JSS College of Pharmacy in Ooty before taking up his current role at Swansea University Medical School. "Nature's oldest pharmacy has always been a treasure of potential novel drugs and we questioned if any of these compounds could assist us in battling the Covid-19 pandemic?" said Mohankumar.

    "We screened and sorted a library of natural compounds already know to be active against other coronaviruses using an artificial intelligence-aided computer programme," he added. Mohankumar emphasised that the research was still in its early days and a long way from any kind of clinical application, in the study published in the journal RSC Advances. "The compound that our model predicts to be most active is gallocatechin, which is present in green tea and could be readily available, accessible, and affordable," the researcher said.

    READ MORE

  • Jun 06, 2021 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    In the first evidence-based multi-centre study on mucormycosis (black fungus) in India, doctors at the PGIMER that uncontrolled diabetes and improper use of steroid were the major factors for its emergence. However, they said the study could not look into the role of the Covid-19 virus in causing immunity disturbance leading to mucormycosis.

    The emergence of mucormycosis is not new during the second wave. Even during the first wave last year, doctors of leading institutes of the country noted the rise of the number of mucormycosis cases. They were curious to know the reason of the emergence of mucormycosis.

     

  • Jun 06, 2021 10:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Active COVID-19 cases decline to 14,77,799: Union Health Ministry

  • Jun 06, 2021 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

