Covid India LIVE Updates: How to measure the respiration rate without any equipment?

Saturday, June 05, 2021
     
Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 05, 2021 8:10 IST
During the Covid pandemic, people with lung problems have been at the most risk of getting infected. The virus attacks the lungs first and then spreads to the other parts of the body. This leads to a sudden unbalance of oxygen levels in the body. Health experts have advised to stay away from smoking and build a stronger immune system to stay protected from the coronavirus. Smoking impairs lung function, thereby reducing immunity and making it harder for the body to fight off various diseases. While at home, keep measuring your oxygen and blood sugar level and seek a doctor's advice if you witness the symptoms.

  • Jun 05, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    What is the COVID Appropriate Behaviour?

    Even after getting vaccinated, it is important to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour. It includes-

    • Wearing a mask
    • Greet without physical contact
    • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
    • Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
    • Maintain physical distance
    • Maintain respiratory hygiene
    • Do not spit in the open
    • Discourage crowd - Encourage Safety
    • Wash hands frequently and thoroughly
    • Avoid unnecessary travel
    • Do not circulate social media posts which carry unverified or negative information
    • Seek information on COVID-19 from credible sources 
    • Seek psychosocial support for any stress or anxiety

  • Jun 05, 2021 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Simple method to measure oxygen level without any equipment

    Department of Health shares a video showing a simple method to measure oxygen level yourself, without any equipment. Place your hand on your chest. Measure your respiratory rate for one minute. If the breathing is less than 24 per minute, your respiratory rate is normal. However, if a person has more than 30 breathing per minute, it means that the oxygen level is low.

    Also Read: VIDEO: Here's a test by Malaika Arora to check if your lungs are healthy while sitting at home

