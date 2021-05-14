Friday, May 14, 2021
     
Covid India LIVE Updates: Fully vaccinated people not required to wear masks, claims CDC

It is the need of the hour to exercise regularly, eat a well-balanced diet, and adhere to Covid protocol. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2021 7:44 IST
Covid India LIVE Updates
Covid India LIVE Updates

As the second wave of Covid turns out to be more alarming and devastating than the previous one, it is advised to stay indoors and take all the necessary safety precautions to keep yourself as well as your loved ones safe. The first step to stay protected from the Covid-19 virus is by building strong immunity. Next, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. While homegrown plants, 'kadhas', and a nutrient-rich and diverse diet is helpful to keep the body healthy, always consult a doctor when you see signs and symptoms of coronavirus.

It is the need of the hour to exercise regularly, eat a well-balanced diet, and adhere to Covid protocol. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

Live updates :Covid India LIVE updates

  • May 14, 2021 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    In the biggest indication that the United States is fast returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks. The recommendation holds true for both indoors and outdoors, the CDC said.

    Following the announcement on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared before reporters at the Rose Garden of the White House without wearing masks. "I think it's a great milestone. A great day. It's been made possible by the extraordinary success we've had in vaccinating so many Americans so quickly," Biden said.

    Referring to the latest CDC guidelines, Biden said fully vaccinated people are at a very, very low risk of contracting COVID-19. “Therefore, if you've been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. But if you've not been vaccinated, or if you've been getting a two-shot vaccine and you've only had your first shot but not your second, or you haven't waited the full two weeks after your second shot, you still need to wear a mask," the President said.

    He said 250 million vaccine shots have been given in 114 days.

    (PTI)

