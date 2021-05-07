Covid India LIVE updates: Frequently asked questions about coronavirus vaccine answered

Friday, May 07, 2021
     
Fever, pink eyes, breathlessness and body pain are the most common symptoms of the covid infection. The oxygen level of the body decreased rapidly when a person is infected. However, not everyone needs to get hospitalised when tested positive. It is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know.

Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 07, 2021 8:09 IST
Millions of people have been infected by the second wave of Coronavirus. With this, thousands of people have lost their lives. But many people have also been able to defeat covid. The government has also warned about the third wave of covid and has asked people to be prepared for it. Fever, pink eyes, breathlessness and body pain are the most common symptoms of the deadly infection. The oxygen level of the body decreased rapidly when a person is infected by Covid. However, not everyone needs to get hospitalised when tested positive. The government has laid out many guidelines on how to treat yourself at home when you have mild to moderate symptoms.

It is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

Live updates :Covid India LIVE updates

  • May 07, 2021 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    How long should you wait to take the vaccine after recovering from Covid-19 / testing negative?

    As per MOHFW Infected individuals should defer vaccination for minimum 14 days after symptoms resolution. On the global front ,The CDC recommends a 90 day gap after testing positive.

  • May 07, 2021 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Can you take Covaxcin as a second shot if u have taken Covishield for the first short and vice versa?

    Dr. Bharat Gopal says, "No, these are two different types of vaccines and should not be taken by the same individual. The second dose has to be of the same vaccine as first."

  • May 07, 2021 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ideal wait time between both the shots?

    There are 2 types of vaccines available Covishield and Covaxin. While the vaccination process is going on, people are confused about the ideal time between both shots. Dr. Bharat Gopal reveals, "For Covaxin the recommended time between shots is 4-6 weeks while for Covishield it has been revised to 4-8 weeks. However there are studies showing safety and efficacy even upto 12 weeks On February 19, The Lancet published a study that said the efficacy of Covishield's two doses is 81.3 per cent when administered 12 weeks apart, in comparison to an efficacy of 55.1 per cent when administered less than six weeks apart."

