Friday, May 21, 2021
     
  4. Covid India LIVE Updates: Pneumonia vaccine protects against Coronavirus? Debunking harmful myths
When India is struggling with increasing cases of Covid, black fungus aka Mucormycosis and white fungus cases have started to become a cause of concern. Know everything that you need to know here.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2021 7:43 IST
When India is struggling with increasing cases of Covid, black fungus aka Mucormycosis and white fungus cases have started to become a cause of concern. According to experts, white fungus infections are more dangerous than black fungus due to their acute effect on the lungs and other body parts including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth. People who are diabetic or have low immunity are more at risk for this rare fungal infection. On the other hand, the Covid vaccine is the need of the hour to stay protected. There are many wrong perceptions and myths related to Covid and vaccines that are doing rounds. Does Pneumonia vaccine protects against Coronavirus is one such myth.

Debunk all the myths related to Covid and Vaccines and know everything that you need to know here-

 

Live updates :Covid India Latest Health Updates

  • May 21, 2021 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Pneumonia vaccine protects against Coronavirus? Debunking harmful myths

    There have been many myths doing the rounds about Covid and vaccines. people are confused if Pneumonia vaccines help in staying protected from the coronavirus. Debunking the myth, health experts reveal that Pneumonia vaccines are for specific organisms causing different infections. Therefore, administering a pneumonia vaccine does not give protection against Covid19.

  • May 21, 2021 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    After Black Fungus, White Fungus hits India: Symptoms, cause; Is it deadlier than mucormycosis?

    India is already grappling with cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus. Multiple cases and deaths related to it have been reported in different parts of the county. Now, a new hurdle stands in front of the medical fraternity as cases of White Fungus have been seen in Bihar. Medical experts say that 'white fungus' is more deadly than mucormycosis as it affects other organs of the body besides the lungs. Four patients have been diagnosed with 'white fungus' in Patna.

    Know more about what is White Fungus? How is it more dangerous than Black Fungus?

