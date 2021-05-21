Covid India LIVE Updates: Pneumonia vaccine protects against Coronavirus? Debunking harmful myths

Image Source : FREEPIK Covid India LIVE Updates

When India is struggling with increasing cases of Covid, black fungus aka Mucormycosis and white fungus cases have started to become a cause of concern. According to experts, white fungus infections are more dangerous than black fungus due to their acute effect on the lungs and other body parts including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth. People who are diabetic or have low immunity are more at risk for this rare fungal infection. On the other hand, the Covid vaccine is the need of the hour to stay protected. There are many wrong perceptions and myths related to Covid and vaccines that are doing rounds. Does Pneumonia vaccine protects against Coronavirus is one such myth.

Debunk all the myths related to Covid and Vaccines and know everything that you need to know here-